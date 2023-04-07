Equine tranquilizer mixed with fentanyl increases overdose

A potent tranquilizer, used primarily for large animals, was found in a small number of opioid-related deaths in Lafourche. Officials warn that number could rise.

Known on the street as “Tranq” or as a mixture “Zombie-Heroin”. Its medical name is xylazine and its main use is as a tranquilizer in horses and cattle. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, report Last October, it was estimated that xylazine was linked to 1,423 deaths in the southern United States in 2021.

The use of this drug is surrounded by many unknowns because it is rarely used on humans. For example, reports of repeated use have been associated with skin ulcers that become necrotic, often requiring amputation to save the user. Although the drug has not been tested for dependence, anecdotal evidence suggests it is.

Questions aside, one thing is certain from health officials and first responders that overdose treatments involving xylazine are currently: difficult Naloxone, a common overdose treatment, is ineffective because it is not opioid-based.

What is xylazine used for?

“I’m not really a medical doctor, so I don’t want to comment too much on the human side, but yes, people shouldn’t take it at all. It can definitely cause death.

“I really don’t understand why people are cutting it with it. It causes bradycardia, respiratory depression, and low blood pressure in people, so you’re going to stop breathing. Heart rate slows down and you eat too much.” and problems will arise.”

Breaux explained that xylazine is often combined with ketamine in surgical procedures on large animals such as horses and cattle, but it also causes vomiting in cats. ​and use it. He didn’t want to name his place of work because he was worried about people trying to steal drugs.

Scheduled drugs, such as opioids, are much more monitored and xylazine is not, he said, so they don’t need to be recorded strictly. I’m guessing.

Xylazine isn’t entirely unheard of for human use, but it’s only under medical supervision. It is used under close medical supervision to treat the symptoms of tetanus. He emphasized that it is incredibly dangerous without supervision.

Similar to the dangers of opioids, the danger lies in the drug’s ability to inhibit breathing, and according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there is no approved antidote to human overdose.

How many local deaths have been associated with its use?

Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office found four drug-related deaths in the last four years. Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office found nothing, but the lead investigator said Danny Theroit was still looking for him as of this writing.

Comprehensive figures for Louisiana are not available at this time, but the Louisiana Poisoning Research Center is preparing to obtain more comprehensive figures for the state.

“Individual users are often unaware of what they are taking, making it a difficult topic to discuss safely. It is reported to be in the 5% to 90% range.The supply varies by region and state,” Murnane said in an email. “Therefore, the Louisiana Poisoning Research Center has developed an objective means of tracking substance use patterns in Louisiana using testing of wastewater samples. will be applied to.”

Are natural blemishes associated with its use?

an instance of wounds of nature Limb formation and subsequent necrosis formation have been found to be use-related. Necrosis is when the skin begins to die, and amputation is often necessary to save the patient’s life.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released images of the serious injuries in an executive order. here: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OHIOGOVERNOR/2023/03/29/file_attachments/2451030/Signed%20EO%202023-08D.pdf.

Murnane said it is not yet known whether it is a side effect of xylazine abuse or environmental factors.

“It remains to be seen if this is a property of the drug, related to the patterns in which it is used, or related to the conditions and tools available to individuals using Tranq.Society,” he said. Told.

Law enforcement agencies believe that xylazine is likely already in the area.

Law enforcement in both parishes said the low number of locally discovered deaths doesn’t mean it’s not here, just that it’s not yet noticeable.

Xylazine comes in liquid and powder forms, but the threat is that people often don’t know what they’re buying, said Neal Blades, a major at Terrebonne Parish Narcotics. I don’t know what it actually contains. Often they cut the product to increase their profit. This is because most overdoses occur because users don’t know exactly what a substance is until they consume it, by which point it may be too late.

Blades says that if xylazine turns out to be a new hot commodity, it will come to Terrebonne and Lafourche.

“Look, here you go… I read about heroin so many times before I actually saw it… Now, shit, I see it all the time,” he said. “If it’s popular, it’ll get there eventually if it’s not in your neighborhood.”

Narcotics department members in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes suspect drugs may have been laced into fentanyl to stretch the product and cause the high to change.xylazine is not regulated Like other prescription drugs, it is cheap and readily available.

Take action and ask for help.

EMTs across the region are aware of its existence but still respond with the same playbook. The problem is that xylazine inhibits the effects of naloxone and increases the risk of death. Since xylazine is not opioid-based, naloxone will not affect it.

“Nevertheless, give the person Narkan as soon as possible. It is very safe and will reverse the opioids in the system and give them a better fighting chance for life,” Murnan said. “Also, call 911 immediately and take the person to the emergency room. ER clinicians, through ventilation and other means, provide supportive care that can save the patient’s life. can provide.”

Local EMTs at the Acadian Ambulance and Bayou Cane Fire Department are either taking more doses of Narcan, a branded version of naloxone, or rushing patients to the hospital in hopes of stabilizing patients against opioids. He said he needed further treatment.