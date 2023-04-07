Allergy season: Tips for overcoming seasonal allergies in spring and summer

New York (WABC) — Flowers are beginning to bloom in Central Park. This is a sign that allergy season has already arrived and is longer than ever.

Allergy season now starts 20 days earlier than it did 30 years ago, with a 21% increase in pollen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Seasonal allergies are such a bummer,” said Dr. Eugene Vortzman of Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Some people do.

Vortsman is an emergency room doctor at LIJ.

“What’s really happening is that exposure to seasonal things like pollen and dandruff triggers an inflammatory response right across the body, so it just hurts,” Vortsman says.

More pollen can make symptoms worse.

See | Weather or not: I have allergies because spring has come

“They started doing a lot of things,” said Westbury resident Julianna Aloy.

Allergy experts say climate change and rising carbon emissions in the atmosphere have lengthened the growing season for plants and raised pollen levels.

So what’s the best way to treat your allergies? Dr. Vortzmann recommends using a humidifier, cleaning surfaces more often, and taking over-the-counter medications such as Zyrtec and Benadryl.

He also says a new approach is taking allergy shots.

“It doesn’t calm the immune system,” he said. “It’s actually like telling your body to give you a very small dose of something you’re sensitive to.

———-

* deliver eyewitness news

* follow me on youtube

* Other local news

* send me news tips

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit your tips and story ideas to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for an article to cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you would like to attach a video or photo, Terms of use apply.