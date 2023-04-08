A disturbing rise in prostate cancer

A recent report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) points to a worrisome trend in prostate cancer (CA Cancer J Clin 2023; doi: 10.3322/caac.21763). After a 20-year decline, the incidence of prostate cancer increased by 3% annually from 2014 to 2019, he added 99,000 new cases. About half of these had advanced cancer. Experts say trends in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing have contributed to these changes in prostate cancer statistics.

The current increase is due to an annual increase of approximately 4.5% in regional and remote stage diagnoses starting in 2011. Local stage disease has also started to increase, but the trend is not yet statistically significant.

These results are “very alarming,” said lead study author Rebecca Siegel, MPH, senior scientific director of surveillance studies at ACS. Long-term incidence trends for prostate cancer are “very volatile, far more volatile than any other cancer,” she said. Cases surged as PSA testing became more widespread among older men.

More recently, reported prostate cancer rates have dropped about 40 percent since 2007, Siegel said. This was thought to reflect changes in the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations for PSA testing. The USPSTF ruled in 2008 that he would not recommend PSA screening for men over the age of 75, and in 2012, he rejected some of the results of the Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian (PLCO) Cancer Screening Trial. and advised against PSA screening at all. Cancer mortality among men with and without PSA screening (N Engl J Med 2009; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa0810696). However, it was later noted that about 80% of the men in the unscreened group actually had their PSA tested at least once, and the results were questioned (N Engl J Med. 2016; doi: 10.1056/NEJMc1515131).

In 2018, the USPSTF revised its recommendations, requiring men aged 55 to 69 to make individual decisions about whether to undergo PSA screening for prostate cancer after discussing the benefits and harms of screening with their clinicians. (JAMA 2018; doi: 10.1001/jama.2018.3710).

However, Siegel and others say damage from previous recommendations may have occurred.

“We’ve made a lot of progress against prostate cancer, so the concern is that this is a reversal of that progress,” she said. “Death rates are still falling very slowly. But it seems to be starting to stabilize, and with this increasing number of diagnoses in advanced stages that are not easily treated, the results are not as good.”

Douglas Scherr, M.D., Ph.D., director of Urological Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, said prostate cancer rates are falling again, especially given the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and disruption to preventive medicine. He said it could take several years. – NY Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

“We used to see a lot of low-risk prostate cancer,” he said. “Conversely, we now see a lot of young people and people of all ages with very high-risk prostate cancer. This is a paradigm change for him.”

Jonathan Epstein, M.D., Reinhardt Professor of Urological Pathology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, said the increase or decrease in detection is the result of PSA screening and potentially new techniques for identifying prostate cancer. He said there are some differences in the guidelines that have caused controversy.

Although the USPSTF guidelines are aimed at general practitioners, the American Urological Association suggests that clinicians discuss PSA screening with patients aged 45–75. After talking with the provider, she recommends making an informed decision about whether or not to get screened, Siegel said. Black men need to start this conversation earlier, at 45.

Moreover, multiparametric 3T MRI is now detecting some previously undetected cancers, which may lead to increased incidence. “But we’re also doing a better job at detecting the more aggressive elements of cancer, and we’re not finding much less aggressive stuff like indolent cancers that we might not want to detect. No,” Epstein said.

PSA is still a good starting point

PSA is still considered the gold standard as a starting point for diagnosing prostate cancer, Dr. Scherr said. But he noted that urologists are getting smarter about how best to use the test. Active monitoring rather than treatment is possible thanks to techniques such as multiparameter MRI, which provide clinicians with a detailed picture of the prostate in patients with elevated PSA to determine if they need it. What area of ​​the prostate will be sampled?

Additional tests are aimed at improving the specificity of PSA. These include PSA density. It is the PSA divided by the ultrasound-measured prostate volume. Free PSA, the amount of free-floating PSA not bound to other proteins. The Prostate Health Index (PHI) is a PSA-related blood test that helps determine the likelihood of detecting prostate cancer on biopsy. Another blood test, 4K, measures four PSA-related proteins to assess prostate cancer risk.

“There are a lot on the market now,” he said. “Some things are valuable, some things are not very helpful, but overall, the efficacy of PSA is definitely improving.”

Commercial urine tests also include PCA3 to help identify genetic markers, elevated PSA, and ExoDx Prostate.

and SelectMDx are for men with elevated PSA between 2 and 10 ng/mL, a so-called “grey zone” where urologists are unsure whether to perform a biopsy, said Distinguished Professor Bernard L. Schwartz. As one Christian Pavlovich, MD said: He holds a PhD in Urological Oncology from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“There are tests like this that you can run reflexively,” says Pavlovich. For example, if the PSA test came back in the 4-10 ng/mL range, or in the 2.5-10 ng/mL range, the lab could use the same blood sample to reflexively test him for PHI or other related tests. Yes. Following these results, laboratories can be set up to receive and run urine samples from the same patients to study markers of prostate cancer.

“We’re looking for markers of advanced or more advanced disease. PSA only suggests that there’s something wrong with the prostate, be it inflammation, benign growth, cancer, or infection. It’s imaging. , is an advanced biomarker. Serum and urine play a role.”

Also important are so-called “ultrasensitive assays,” which identify very low levels of PSA, such as in patients who have undergone prostatectomy, Scherr said. PSA velocity (the rate of change in PSA over time) helps determine when patients develop local recurrences or micrometastatic disease (small clusters of tumor cells that spread to other parts of the body) .

These other tests vary in popularity among urologists, and they may ask the lab to keep the test they are most interested in, Epstein said. [test] Definitely recommend it over others. It’s like they are competing with each other. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, which publishes annual guidelines for prostate cancer that consider tests to support PSA, is an excellent resource, he said.

Genomic biomarker testing on the horizon

A growing area in this area is the evolution of genomic biomarker testing for prostate cancer, Scherr and Pavlovich said. The ACS report highlights this especially for black men, where racial disparities in prostate cancer are particularly pronounced. “Black men are more likely to have genomically aggressive cancers, even those with clinically low-risk disease, and thus are generally more likely to benefit from screening and the integration of individualized biomarkers. “The incidence of prostate cancer is 70% higher in black men than in white men.

“If someone is diagnosed with prostate cancer, the mutational burden of those cancers can be assessed and the patient can be classified as low, intermediate, or high risk as to whether the prostate cancer should be treated. It’s not,” Cher said.

Commercially available tests include Decipher, Oncotype DX, and Prolaris.

I’m not ready to say, “Get a blood test to check for a genetic predisposition.” Because, with that in mind, we don’t know enough about it to say that some people don’t need to worry about it. So do others,” Pavlovich said. “But once the cancer is diagnosed, genomic testing can look at the aggressiveness of the cancer itself beyond what pathologists can look at with the naked eye or with special stains.”

Screening itself may also continue to change.

“A lot of effort is being made to optimize screening. “You can deal with cancer that can be cancerous, and it comes out in terms of moderate PSA levels,” Siegel said. “There is certainly hope, but we are in a bit of a difficult situation right now.”

Karen Blum is a freelance medical and science writer living in Owings Mills, Maryland.