STDs surge in Wellington Dufferin Guelph





There is growing concern over the rise of sexually transmitted infections in the Guelph region. The latest data was released this week by Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health. Zahid Bhatt, an epidemiologist at the University of Waterloo, said: “We are now seeing a slight increase in cases of chlamydia and syphilis since the pandemic. Chlamydia is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in Canada and can cause health problems and infertility if left untreated. Syphilis has a wide range of symptoms and, if not treated properly, can cause serious problems in the heart, brain, blood vessels, nervous system and, in extreme cases, death. New data shared at the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Council meeting on Wednesday showed a 20% increase in chlamydia cases in 2022. The total number of cases last year was 669. Over 61% of new infections were reported in women. Experts say chlamydia can cause serious problems for babies if not treated in pregnant women. “What we’re seeing is that syphilis is more common in men, just as chlamydia is more common in women and gonorrhea,” Batt said. This is because women are more likely than men to be screened for sexually transmitted infections. Meanwhile, syphilis cases increased by more than 20% in the Guelph region in 2022. “It kind of mirrors the syphilis epidemic in men who have sex with men in North America,” Batt said. Public Health also highlights the effects of syphilis on pregnant women and possible complications if untreated. Babies born with STDs are at increased risk of low birth weight, bone malformations, and sensory deficits. “The reason is that there is vertical transmission of syphilis from mother to child,” Batt explained. “So the child may develop congenital syphilis.” Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph isn’t the only area where STD cases are on the rise. A similar pattern was seen across the country. Health Canada data show that the number of babies born with syphilis has increased 13-fold over the past five years. It also shows that increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to public health systems in indigenous communities are causing a surge in new cases. There are several reasons why the number of STD cases has increased in the Guelph area, but the latest reports point to a pandemic. “The focus was on COVID-19,” Batt said. “We didn’t get a lot of tests and people didn’t have access to medical services.” Rates have risen in the Guelph region, but data show they are still below the state average. Health experts suggest early testing and diagnosis are key to reducing the number of cases.

