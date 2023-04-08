Pfizer’s new RSV vaccine could be approved this year.Here’s what we know about it





For nearly 50 years, scientists have tried to develop the best vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). But they hadn’t made much progress until the past few years, when current trials showed very promising results. Dr. Edward Walsh, an infectious disease specialist at UR Medicine, said: “But what we do know is that the immune response helps prevent infection.” Walsh and his research team have led the way into Pfizer’s bivalent RSV vaccine that fuses proteins from two major RSV strains for a stronger immune response. Starting in 2020, the vaccine is being tested in infants and people over 60. As a result, the vaccine was 66.7% effective in preventing common illness, 85.7% effective in preventing lower respiratory tract infections with 3 or more symptoms, and 62.1% effective in preventing acute illness. It was shown that there is respiratory infection. “We are very happy,” said Walsh. The data also showed that the immune response passed on from the mother to the baby was about 70% effective in preventing severe infections during the baby’s first three months of life. RSV is not a new virus, but after effectively dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the healthcare system last season has raised awareness of it. “In some ways, it’s kind of like the virus is coming back in full force,” Walsh said. Walsh said that unlike the mRNA technology used to create the COVID-19 vaccine, the technology used for RSV is “older school” and “standard” like the flu shot. . He hopes that it will lead to acceptance by more people. “It’s a very routine and straightforward approach,” Walsh said. He said the only noticeable side effect was pain near the injection site. Unlike COVID and the flu, RSV isn’t constantly evolving, Walsh said, so there’s no need to manipulate and reinject the vaccine each season. However, it’s strong enough to evade the immune system more often than most viruses, causing multiple reinfections. “The vaccine simply doesn’t get pushed back by the immune system, and you get a very good response, so it might work better than actually being infected.” An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed data from Walsh’s trial and voted to recommend it for government approval. Walsh said the approval could come in late summer or early fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxxinews.org/local-news/2023-04-07/pfizers-new-rsv-vaccine-could-be-approved-this-year-heres-what-we-know-about-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related