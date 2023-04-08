COVID caused fetal brain damage, study says





April 7, 2023 – Researchers say they have found two rare cases in which the coronavirus has ruptured the mother’s placenta and damaged the brains of pregnant infants. The two babies were born in 2020 during the delta wave of the pandemic when no COVID-19 vaccination was available, according to a study published in the journal.Pediatrics. Both infants had seizures, small head size, and developmental delays. news release Graduated from the University of Miami Miller College of Medicine. Her one infant died at 13 months of age and her second child is in hospice care. Evidence of COVID infection was found in both the placentas and brains of dead infants, the study said. Both babies tested negative for COVID at birth, but higher antibody levels were found in their blood. This means that either the antibodies crossed the placenta or viral crossing occurred and the immune response was that of the baby. “This is the first study to confirm cross-placental SARS-CoV-2 transmission leading to brain damage in neonates,” said the release. Researchers said these are rare cases and they have seen hundreds of women who test positive for COVID give birth to healthy babies. “We need to continue our research to understand why these two babies experienced such devastating consequences,” said an assistant professor of pediatrics, neonatologist, and lead author of the paper. One Merline Benny, MD said. “When we fully understand the causes, we can develop the most appropriate interventions.” Researchers recommend preventative measures such as getting the COVID vaccine before and during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and masks if the mother is infected.

