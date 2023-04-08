Race- and gender-based equations may better predict obesity-related disease risk

April 7, 2023
Read in 3 minutes
April 7, 2023
Read in 3 minutes
Combining race- and gender-based questions with circumference measurements may provide a more accurate assessment of obesity-related disease risk compared to typical measures, recent research reveals became.
Abdominal fat, which “has a worse health impact than fat stored elsewhere in the body,” can be assessed using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), MRI, and CT scans. costly clinical measurements are required. Dr. Jacob Earp An assistant professor in the Department of Exercise at the University of Connecticut told Helio.
Earp and colleagues therefore developed an abdominal body mass index based on demographic questions such as age, gender and ethnicity, and anthropometric measurements such as height and weight. The researchers then evaluated how well these measures predicted abdominal fat and its distribution in patients.
Research published in nutrition, metabolism, cardiovascular diseaseused National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data from 2011 to 2018 on nearly 12,000 DXA scans of healthy adults aged 20 to 59 years. Of these scans, 6,589 were included in the final analysis.
The researchers found that more than 93% of the predicted Abdominal Body Mass Indexes were calculated correctly within concordance.
“From a few simple demographic questions (age, gender, ethnicity) and measurements (height, weight, waist circumference), we can predict people’s abdominal fat and fat distribution with reasonable accuracy. , the results of these equations better represent the risk of obesity-related diseases. than traditional measures such as BMI Or just girth,” Earp said. “Most notably, these equations were used to identify individuals who are not considered obese based on BMI, but who actually have increased obesity-related illnesses due to their abdominal fat/fat distribution. it can be done.”
Earp also spoke with Healio about how this equation could be implemented in the clinical setting and future research in this area.
Helio: What inspired you to do this research?
arp: Body composition is currently a big issue in terms of how fat is distributed throughout the body and how it relates to the risk of obesity-related diseases.
BMI is deeply flawed because it simply sees weight as bad. Weight is not a bad thing you can have. You may have lean body mass or you may be overweight. You may be considered obese, but you are actually very fit and healthy.
This tool allows us to classify people across a population, but many people are misclassified. So this muscle-to-fat balance is an important part of the equation for how we get better diagnostic criteria that people can very easily use to gauge someone’s risk of obesity and obesity-related diseases. is one of
Hello: How can doctors implement these equations?
arp: Visceral fat content can now be better predicted. There are these simple equations that you can put in the numbers you already have available, such as height, weight, self-identified ethnicity and gender, and put them into a very simple calculator. gives a fairly accurate measure of the actual risk of obesity-related diseases. Or you can flag someone as misclassified. Or they are told they are overweight but are not at high risk of disease. There may be people who say they are, but really, they are the least healthy people out there.
Hello: Where does research go from here?
arp: These equations were performed on people who fall into the normal weight category. We want to get a better handle on what’s going on with underweights. overweight and obese populationWe also hope to begin investigating specific disease populations that may affect fat distribution differently, such as diabetes, which causes various metabolic problems.
We’re also trying to find ways to look at fat distributed in muscle as another potentially harmful source. But when that muscle is infiltrated with fat, we know that muscle infiltration causes a lot of dysfunction and disability, especially in older and sedentary people.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230407/qa-race-and-sexbased-equations-may-better-predict-risk-for-obesityrelated-diseases
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com