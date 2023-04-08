Health
Pfizer RSV Vaccine Clinical Trial Shows Protection for Infants and the Elderly
- A new study finds that an RSV vaccine appears to be effective in protecting newborns from severe disease.
- Results showed that this vaccine is effective against severe RSV-associated lower respiratory tract diseases such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis in infants from birth to 6 months of age.
- Bronchiolitis is inflammation of the small airways that enter the lungs.
The Pfizer respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine protected infants and the elderly from disease caused by the virus, according to preliminary results from two Pfizer-funded trials.
In one trial, the results were published on April 5th. New England Journal of Medicinethe vaccine was given late in pregnancy.
Results showed that this vaccine is effective against severe RSV-associated lower respiratory tract diseases such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis in infants from birth to 6 months of age.
Bronchiolitis is inflammation of the small airways that enter the lungs.
“By giving pregnant women this vaccine, they produce antibodies that cross the placenta and protect their infant in the first few months of life. Colleen CunninghamA professor of pediatrics at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the trial, told Healthline.
The vaccine was 82% effective at 90 days of age and 69% effective at 6 months of age.
Cunningham said this decline in efficacy is expected because antibody levels in infants decline over time.
However, “this strategy [of vaccinating a pregnant mother] It is expected to be very helpful in the first few months of life,” she said.
Researchers identified no safety concerns in vaccinated infants or women.
Pfizer is Asked The Food and Drug Administration approves an RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect infants. The company said it expects to make a decision by August 2023.
FDA too review Application from AstraZeneca for monoclonal antibody therapy designed to protect children up to 2 years of age from RSV.
In another company-funded trial, the Pfizer RSV vaccine was 67% to 86% effective against RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease, including acute bronchitis and pneumonia, in adults 60 years and older.
It was also 62% effective against RSV-related acute respiratory illness.
Results on April 5th, New England Journal of Medicine.
The researchers identified no safety concerns in this age group, and the incidence of adverse events was similar between vaccinated and inactive placebo groups.
The results show that three serious adverse events observed in vaccinees were thought to be vaccine-related.
The first was a delayed allergic reaction.the other two were consistent
If these vaccines are approved by the FDA, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to monitor their safety.
Pfizer is demand FDA approval of RSV vaccine for adults over age 60.
In March, the FDA’s Vaccines Advisory Committee voted Favor approval of RSV vaccine candidates for the elderly from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer.
If authorities approve these vaccines, they could be the first RSV vaccines approved in the world.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine division, Janssen, announced In March, it was due to complete research into an RSV vaccine candidate.
Bavarian Nordic based in Denmark expect Here are the results of a clinical trial of an RSV vaccine for the elderly that took place in the middle of this year.
RSV is widespread and highly contagious. Most children get RSV by the time he is 2 years old.
But people of all ages can be infected multiple times in their lifetime, the agency said.
RSV usually causes a mild infection in most people, causing cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough, sneezing, fever and loss of appetite.
However, in infants younger than 6 months and older adults, RSV can be severe enough to lead to hospitalization and death.
RSV causes up to 80,000 hospitalizations and up to 300 deaths in children under the age of five each year in the United States. National Infectious Diseases Foundation.
Additionally, RSV causes up to 160,000 hospitalizations and up to 10,000 deaths in adults over the age of 65, the foundation reports.
There is currently no specific treatment for RSV infection. Treatment includes managing symptoms and providing supportive care.
Doctor David DeemartHe is Professor of Medicine and Microbiology, Immunology, and Tropical Medicine at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC.
“Newborns and infants bear the brunt of this respiratory infection in terms of severity, especially those born prematurely,” Diemart, who was not involved in the trial, told Healthline.
“Vaccinating pregnant women is a proven and safe way to give babies high levels of antibodies that protect them from invading viruses and other disease-causing organisms,” he said. I got
diemert said George Washington University Vaccine Research Unit is about to begin recruiting 18- to 60-year-olds for a Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer’s RSV vaccine.
The trial focuses on adults in this age group who are at high risk of developing severe illness from the RSV virus because of comorbid conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or chronic kidney disease.
Researchers will also enroll immunocompromised adults of all ages.
“This study will examine the safety of the vaccine in these populations,” said Diemart. [will] Also, make sure that the immune response generated by the vaccine is similar to what has been seen in other successful studies done so far.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/pfizer-rsv-vaccine-trials-show-protection-for-infants-and-older-adults
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Faced with China, the United States and Europe adopt different strategies
- Giorgia Andriani has already made her debut in the South before Bollywood
- LIVE updates | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket news
- Two Democrats have been kicked out of the Tennessee House after gun control protests
- Today’s 2023 Masters TV Broadcast Times, Latest Odds & How to Watch
- DOJ opens investigation into leaks of apparent classified US military documents
- Students incorporating animation into daily lessons
- Everett settles $500,000 lawsuit with bikini-clad baristas over dress code ordinance – NBC 6 South Florida
- Protectionism spreading on both sides of the Atlantic
- Photos show Laredo supporting Donald Trump at a flag waving event
- PM Modi in Telangana today to inaugurate development projects; CM KCR to skip program
- Looking into Zelensky’s speaking role at G20 summit, Ukrainian minister to visit India next week