Can music and dance therapy slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease?





There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease (PD), but global studies show that dancing and listening to music can slow the progression of the disease. Using rhythm, movement, voice, and creativity, music therapy helps regulate emotions, movement, and communication by modifying brain activity.

Recently, Mumbai-based Jaslok Hospital published a pilot-based study to understand how listening to music and dancing can help PD patients improve their quality of life. Dr. Paresh Doshi, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery, who is leading the project, said the results show that the power of music can be harnessed to provide a better quality of life for people with impaired neurological movement disorders. said to be beneficial to Globally, several studies have shown that dancing and listening to music can slow the progression of PD. So how does this study differ from existing studies? These studies had no control group and did not include meditation as part of structured treatment. I am evaluating. A third important aspect is to involve caregivers and assess the impact of this treatment on them, as caregivers play an important role in disease management strategies. What motivated you to start this research? We conduct several webinars each year to support the causes of PD, raise awareness, and guide patients about their treatment options. During these webinars and regular consultations, I am constantly asked, “Is there anything I can do to stop my disease from progressing?” So when I found out there was a possible answer, I thought it needed to be scientifically evaluated first before I could recommend this to my patients. How many patients will participate in the study? What are the parameters for selecting them? There are 15 patients in the study group and 15 patients in the control group, aged 22 to 80 years. Describe the clinical importance of the effects of music in improving patient quality of life, mood, cognition, and behavior. What is the scientific explanation for it? Here I would like to share an excerpt from our research proposal document. “Music therapy is defined as the use of music and sound to develop physical, mental and social well-being. A recent study confirmed that a music-based physiotherapy program improved balance and functional mobility in PD patients.Listening to different music genres improved gait in PD patients. Spatiotemporal sensations and trunk vibrations have been shown to be induced.Music-based rehabilitation for gait training in PD patients can be considered an effective modality. A systematic and meta-analysis of PD patients has shown that music therapy offers an effective treatment to improve motor function, balance, frozen gait, walking speed, and mental health in these patients. Singing and song learning in groups can help promote not only PD but also memory, language, speech information processing, executive function, and respiratory muscle strength in older adults. “ What are the next steps once the trial results are in? The next step is to take this on a very large scale. Probably all over India. We also want to enroll hundreds of patients to see real-world impact. It will be a polycentric study. What other research areas would you like to focus on next? We have several research studies on PD and its management. Most of them are involved in the field of deep brain stimulation technology. For example, we are evaluating the impact of different programming techniques to improve outcomes in patients undergoing deep brain stimulation surgery. We evaluate signals from the subthalamic nucleus (a small lens-like structure located in the diencephalon near its junction with the midbrain) to find the best way to implant electrodes in the correct location. . There are some other studies that we are not allowed to discuss because they are in the research phase.

