Health
my child is addicted to video games
A 13-year-old is currently being treated for gaming addiction by the NHS. Many people play his video games 14 hours a day.
The National Center for Gaming Disorders (yes, that’s a problem) has confirmed that referrals have surged by more than half between 2021 and 2022.
Health service data indicates 745 people were referred to the UK’s only gaming clinic Since it opened in October 2019.
Some parents say their children have become so violent with limited screen time that they have been forced to call the police.
It may be fashionable to talk about “epidemics”, but there is no doubt that video game addiction has become a serious and serious problem among today’s youth.
Parenting is, in a way, a series of problems to solve. Or at least do your best to deal with it.
As video games become more popular than ever, problematic games will almost certainly rank high.
Gaming addiction warning signs
What are the warning signs of gaming addiction that parents should look out for?
What are the consequences of gaming addiction for children and their families?
And as parents, how do we deal with that? Is it as easy as “unplugging”? take away the screen?
Dr. Mark Grindle is Senior Lecturer in Digital Health at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Inverness.
A former TV producer, Mark also worked in the video game industry, so he knows what he’s talking about.
“Typical signs that you may have a problem are addiction to the game and withdrawal symptoms when you stop playing,” Dr. Grindle told P&J.
“But they’re not just playing games, they’re not doing anything else. They’re not going for walks or riding bikes.
“So if they’re struggling to cut back and aren’t doing other things, like schoolwork or family commitments, then you have a problem.”
Dr. Grindle says the side effects of excessive gaming are numerous.
For starters, they include social isolation, sleep problems, poor concentration, and behavioral problems such as increased aggression.
Then there are the physical problems, from muscle pain and nerve problems like carpal tunnel syndrome to obesity.
When a game gets out of hand, the consequences are not only psychological or physical, but also financial.
A video game designed to be addictive
The computer games industry has now overtaken movies to become one of the largest entertainment sectors on the planet. And it enthralled a generation of young people, mostly boys.
“Video games are designed to be addictive. We adults fall into this trap with our iPhones, social media, and more.
“They are designed to be called ‘sticky’ in the industry. Because it triggers dopamine in the brain, it creates a reward system that makes you feel good. It’s a real buzz.
“They create a sense of mastery that is psychologically engaging. The more you feel in the game, the more psychologically rewarding it is.
“But the problem is when that euphoria wears off. So, like gambling or addiction, it makes you want to do more and more.”
He added:
“Games are designed to be relatable. They create a community, so there’s an attraction there for those who need a sense of belonging. It gives you a sense of being there.”
According to a new country survey, Parents spend less than 30 minutes a day of quality time with their children.
That’s what we parents have to deal with. According to Dr. Grindle, a good working relationship between parents and children is essential to addressing and preventing problem behaviors. Open dialogue is the key.
don’t be a dictator
“There are things we can do.
“Obviously, if your child won’t move from the machine and screams and tears apart when you leave the house, you need professional help.
“But just make rules and set screen time limits.
“Provide an environment for that dialogue, where children can discuss their own points of view, express their concerns, and express their parents’ feelings and concerns.
“It’s not that the game itself is inherently bad. It’s when children drop out of those alternative activities. And one of those alternative activities is their relationship with their parents.”
“The sense of reward they’re getting from gaming has to come from their relationship with their parents and their family life.
“And the sense of mastery they get from playing games should be encouraged by parents in other areas of their lives.”
Big changes in the last 20 years
Conversations about gaming addiction inevitably center around children and teenagers. This is fair enough, because on the whole it is that age group that is (a) most vulnerable and (b) most exposed.
But Dr. Grindle believes that digital media use is becoming more and more of a problem for all of us, not just children.
“We are meeting more and more face-to-face on screens rather than physically. showed.
“In the last 20 years there has been a big shift towards what we do on screen rather than what we do in the real world.
“There are good things and bad things about it, but what we need to do is be more critical about it, be more aware of it, and have a dialogue about it with young people.
“Yes, you can limit the amount of time your child spends playing games. But do they understand why it is happening? Is there dialogue?
“The best thing a parent can do is take the time to have a conversation with them.”
As with most real-life parenting dilemmas, so is excessive gaming. The answer lies first and foremost in clear communication and open dialogue.
