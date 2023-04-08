Nearly half of stroke patients have a mood disorder that is often untreated







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure:

Tjokrowijoto does not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Researchers report that nearly half of people who suffer from mood disorders such as anxiety and depression after stroke do not receive mental health treatment, and those who do tend to receive only medication. “Our results show that about 1 in 2 people Stroke patients with self-reported anxiety/depression not receiving mental health treatment, and most of those who do are on medication only. ” Priscilla Chokroijoto PhD Candidate in Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University, Clayton, Australia, and colleagues wrote. , should be referred to treatment options.”

Nearly half of people who suffer from mood disorders such as anxiety and depression after stroke do not receive mental health treatment, and those who do tend to receive only medication.

Image: Adobe Stock

Researchers analyzed 7,214 stroke patient From the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry who completed a 3-6 month follow-up including questions on anxiety/depression. Exposure was assessed from 6 to 18 months and outcome was assessed from 18 to 30 months. Thirty-nine percent of the cohort reported anxiety/depression 3-6 months after stroke, 54% of patients were receiving treatment, and 88% of patients were taking antidepressants. Factors associated with mental health treatment included pre-stroke psychological support (OR = 1.8; 95% CI, 1.37-2.38) or medication (OR = 17.58; 95% CI, 15.05-20.55) and self-reported anxiety. /depression (OR = 2.55; 95% CI 2.24-2.9), younger age at stroke (OR = 0.98; 95% CI 0.97-0.98), female (OR = 1.3; 95% CI 1.13-1.48), writes the researcher. Patients requiring interpreting services (OR = 0.49; 95% CI 0.25-0.95), using medical benefit cards (OR = 0.73; 95% CI 0.59-0.92), or showing continuity in primary care visits Patients. Researchers found that consistent physicians (OR = 0.78; 95% CI, 0.62-0.99) were less likely to access mental health services. Those who received mental health treatment had a higher risk of hospital admission compared to those who felt unwell (HR = 1.06; 95% CI, 1.01-1.11), but there was no difference in survival. (HR = 1.04; 95% CI, 0.58-1.27). Disorders that did not receive their treatment. “Our results suggest that access to Medicare-funded chronic disease management plans designed to support collaborative care based on patient needs and goals may enhance mental health care. suggests that there is,” writes Tjokrowijoto and colleagues. “The holistic approach of these policies may provide an opportunity to discuss mental health issues and develop appropriate action plans to manage identified needs.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20230407/nearly-half-of-patients-with-stroke-live-with-mood-disorders-often-untreated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related