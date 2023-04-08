Health
Highlighted in April | Off the Record – Chico Enterprise-Record
April is National Stress Month. I honestly wonder about the guy who thought it was a good idea to spend a full 30 days trying to be stress aware. I can hear you.
And does it really take 43,200 minutes to notice stress? The time it takes him to notice stress is he only takes 1 second out of 2,592,000 seconds in a month, and it happens every morning when his alarm goes off.
The proverbial “they” say that signs of stress include anorexia, overeating, insomnia, constant sleep, lack of energy, and overactivity. Even the most calm of people can be concerned about their stress levels.
Are you not sleeping because you are stressed or just not tired? Are you stressed or just tired? Are my energy levels dropping because I need more sleep or because I’m stressed? Are you eating more today because you’re really hungry, or are you stressed out? are you eating too much?
A self-stress diagnosis is perhaps another sign of stress, or you may encounter yourself indicating that you have been cloned, neither of which is very pleasant.
I have a personal stress index. For example, when I get on my nerves, or when I have to remind myself (loudly) that stress balls are meant to be squeezed, not thrown at other people, I can’t help but feel stressed out. First thing in the morning, sitting on the bench drinking coffee and pouring tequila into my suit is a sure sign that I’ve hit a wall. I’m stressed out when I fantasize about having a nervous breakdown and it includes me in a padded room wearing a hot pink sequined straight jacket and a hot pink glitter helmet with a silver unicorn horn I know that
At times like this, I take a minute, an hour, a day at a time to remind myself to take a deep breath. This often helps, but there are days when the whole week feels like it’s been swarming on me.
That’s when someone inevitably says, “This too will pass.” Yeah, like a kidney stone, skippy, like a kidney stone. But what’s worse than that cliché is when the poor unsuspecting soul trying to “help” and “support” me utters two of the most dangerous words in English: “calm down.” Yeah, telling you to calm down is like giving a stray cat a bath. This is a very bad idea and can turn a blind eye. Or someone tells me, trying to be “helpful” and “supportive.” It just brings out my inner child, Myrtle. Myrtle has to refrain from telling him to “just suck it up and go away” with both his legs broken.
Equally bad is when I’m so stressed that it feels like a human internet browser with 17 tabs open (3 of them are frozen and I have no idea where the music is coming from ). disguise. “Really? “Could you please explain that to me?
One day, I’m Queen Serenity. Other days, I’m just trying to ‘open here’ those plastic bags at the grocery store and have a hissy fit. Or my decision-making skills are like a squirrel crossing the road. where should i go? Here it is? No, over here? No, go backwards. hesitation. Pishah. Roadkill.
Stress also affects memory, but I question anyone who suggests starting taking Prevagen, which the maker says is “formulated with apoaequorin, originally found in jellyfish, to uniquely support brain function.” There should be… wait, what? Do you want me to take something for brain health that comes from invertebrates that don’t have brains?
While cleaning out my house earlier this week, I came across three random screws lying around. I figured those were three of my loose things that finally gave it up. There are a dozen people there now.
There is only one good thing about being stressed. It’s a matter of being able to remember in that moment that the word contains its own cure. All you have to do is spell it backwards – dessert – and grab the nearest chocolate cake and fork.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicoer.com/2023/04/08/stressed-in-april-off-the-record/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Harvard-Yale Tops Oxford-Cambridge, 25-8, as Crimson Host Historic HYOC Meet
- Devon Levi of Buffalo Sabers named best goalie in college hockey
- Men’s tennis plays in their last regular season game at Kennesaw State
- New iPhone 15 exclusives reveal stunning Apple design decisions
- Hear the Tennessee lawmaker’s latest plea before he’s kicked out
- Michigan football picks up dedication from 6-foot-8 four-star OL
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East