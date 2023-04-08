Highlighted in April | Off the Record – Chico Enterprise-Record

April is National Stress Month. I honestly wonder about the guy who thought it was a good idea to spend a full 30 days trying to be stress aware. I can hear you.

And does it really take 43,200 minutes to notice stress? The time it takes him to notice stress is he only takes 1 second out of 2,592,000 seconds in a month, and it happens every morning when his alarm goes off.

The proverbial “they” say that signs of stress include anorexia, overeating, insomnia, constant sleep, lack of energy, and overactivity. Even the most calm of people can be concerned about their stress levels.

Are you not sleeping because you are stressed or just not tired? Are you stressed or just tired? Are my energy levels dropping because I need more sleep or because I’m stressed? Are you eating more today because you’re really hungry, or are you stressed out? are you eating too much?

A self-stress diagnosis is perhaps another sign of stress, or you may encounter yourself indicating that you have been cloned, neither of which is very pleasant.

I have a personal stress index. For example, when I get on my nerves, or when I have to remind myself (loudly) that stress balls are meant to be squeezed, not thrown at other people, I can’t help but feel stressed out. First thing in the morning, sitting on the bench drinking coffee and pouring tequila into my suit is a sure sign that I’ve hit a wall. I’m stressed out when I fantasize about having a nervous breakdown and it includes me in a padded room wearing a hot pink sequined straight jacket and a hot pink glitter helmet with a silver unicorn horn I know that

At times like this, I take a minute, an hour, a day at a time to remind myself to take a deep breath. This often helps, but there are days when the whole week feels like it’s been swarming on me.

That’s when someone inevitably says, “This too will pass.” Yeah, like a kidney stone, skippy, like a kidney stone. But what’s worse than that cliché is when the poor unsuspecting soul trying to “help” and “support” me utters two of the most dangerous words in English: “calm down.” Yeah, telling you to calm down is like giving a stray cat a bath. This is a very bad idea and can turn a blind eye. Or someone tells me, trying to be “helpful” and “supportive.” It just brings out my inner child, Myrtle. Myrtle has to refrain from telling him to “just suck it up and go away” with both his legs broken.

Equally bad is when I’m so stressed that it feels like a human internet browser with 17 tabs open (3 of them are frozen and I have no idea where the music is coming from ). disguise. “Really? “Could you please explain that to me?

One day, I’m Queen Serenity. Other days, I’m just trying to ‘open here’ those plastic bags at the grocery store and have a hissy fit. Or my decision-making skills are like a squirrel crossing the road. where should i go? Here it is? No, over here? No, go backwards. hesitation. Pishah. Roadkill.

Stress also affects memory, but I question anyone who suggests starting taking Prevagen, which the maker says is “formulated with apoaequorin, originally found in jellyfish, to uniquely support brain function.” There should be… wait, what? Do you want me to take something for brain health that comes from invertebrates that don’t have brains?

While cleaning out my house earlier this week, I came across three random screws lying around. I figured those were three of my loose things that finally gave it up. There are a dozen people there now.

There is only one good thing about being stressed. It’s a matter of being able to remember in that moment that the word contains its own cure. All you have to do is spell it backwards – dessert – and grab the nearest chocolate cake and fork.