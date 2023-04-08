COVID-19 remained deadlier than the flu this season







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure:

Xie reports that he is a consultant for Pfizer. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Hospitalization for COVID-19 and seasonal influenza was associated with an increased risk of death.

The risk of death was higher in unvaccinated people compared with vaccinated or boosted patients. A study comparing the outcomes of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 found that COVID-19 was still deadlier than the flu this season, but the mortality gap narrowed compared to previous years. “During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, two US studies found that people hospitalized with COVID-19 had a nearly five-fold higher risk of dying within 30 days than those hospitalized with seasonal flu. It was suggested.” Dr. Yang Xie, Written by a senior clinical epidemiologist at the Center for Clinical Epidemiology, St. Louis VA Health Care System, and colleagues.

Xie Y et al. jam2023; doi:10.1001/jama.2023.5348.

“Many things have changed since then, including SARS-CoV-2 itself, clinical care, and population-level immunity. Mortality from influenza may have changed, too,” Xie said, writing a colleague. increase. For this reason, researchers sought to determine whether COVID-19 still poses a higher risk of death compared to seasonal flu during the fall and winter of 2022-2023. According to the study, researchers used patient data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs electronic health database to find patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 or influenza and were 2 to 10 days after hospitalization for COVID. Patients who were hospitalized at least once during the day were evaluated. -19 or influenza from October 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. All patients were followed until death or until March 2, 2023. In total, there were 8,996 hospitalizations for COVID-19 and 2,403 for seasonal influenza. their researchers Hospitalization due to COVID-19 Higher risk of death compared with hospitalization for influenza (HR = 1.61; 95% CI, 1.29-2.02). They added that the 30-day mortality rate was 5.97% for COVID-19 and 3.75% for influenza, with an excess mortality rate of 2.23% (95% CI, 1.32%-3.13%). The authors wrote that the findings “should be interpreted in the context of two to three times more hospitalizations for COVID-19 and influenza in the United States during the time period assessed.” . Additionally, studies have shown that the overall risk of death is reduced Increased vaccination (P. = .009 for unvaccinated and vaccinated interactions. P. < .001 naive-boost interaction), the authors further vaccination. “The difference between COVID-19 and influenza mortality appears to have decreased since the early days of the pandemic. , in this study, was 6%, and the mortality rate among those hospitalized with influenza was 3.8% in 2020, compared with 3.7% in this study,” the authors wrote. “The decline in mortality among people hospitalized with COVID-19 may be due to changes in SARS-CoV-2 variants, increased levels of immunity (from vaccination and previous infections), and improved clinical care. there is potential.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20230407/covid19-associated-with-higher-risk-of-death-compared-with-seasonal-influenza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related