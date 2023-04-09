Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group Gathers for World Parkinson’s Day on April 11 | Arts & Community

World Parkinson Day will be held on April 11th to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects 10 million people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, Parkinson’s disease is growing faster than any other neurological disease.
There is no known cure for Parkinson’s disease. However, PD patients can slow disease progression and improve symptoms through medication, therapy, lifestyle choices, and surgical interventions.
What is Parkinson’s disease?
Parkinson’s disease occurs when brain cells that produce dopamine stop functioning or die. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that controls body movements.
Patients with PD can present with varying degrees of symptoms, but the disease often includes tremors, limb stiffness, decreased motor skills, and problems with walking and balance. Non-exercise challenges may include depression, anxiety, loss of smell, insomnia, and various cognitive deficits such as dementia and hallucinations.
Newnan’s Parkinson’s Support Group meetings bring members together to learn about disease, build support, and raise awareness.
When first diagnosed, many people report initial shock and admit to having limited knowledge of PD.
Barbara Nelan is co-chair of Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group. She started out as a member.
“This group has given me the opportunity to connect with communities relevant to living with PD,” she said. “The sense of ‘why me’ isolation that made coping with Parkinson’s difficult has been replaced by opportunities to speak up, share, learn coping skills, and most importantly, give others. I did.”
Caregivers and families are encouraged to participate in support groups. Caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s disease may include helping with daily tasks such as driving to visits, administering medications, moving from room to room, dressing, and eating. People who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, or who have cared for someone with Parkinson’s disease, say that Parkinson’s disease is life-changing and often unexpected.
In honor of World Parkinson’s Day, NPSG members were invited to share about living with Parkinson’s disease, including the challenges they faced from the moment they received their diagnosis, how they find strength each day.
“A diagnosis of PD has ramifications, from patients to caregivers, family, friends, colleagues and communities,” said Nelan. “The Newnan PD Support Group is open to anyone who wants to learn about Parkinson’s disease, promote research, and improve Parkinson’s care. We aim to be a tool for everyone whose lives are affected.”
Voices of people with Parkinson’s disease
What was your initial reaction to being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease?
“It was a mix of emotions,” said Gary May. “Having recently retired and having a general idea of the progressive nature of the disease, it felt like everything my wife and I had planned for retirement was now up in the air. So on the one hand I was disappointed and sad. I was able to do the research I needed to find out how to do it.
“Thanks to the Parkinson Foundation, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and the Parkinson’s Disease Association of America, there is a tremendous amount of authoritative material available on all things Parkinson’s. I have learned that if I actively do the right thing and maintain a positive attitude, I can maintain a productive and fulfilling life for years to come,” May added.
My first reaction was shock and disbelief,” said Don Chapman. “I had been perfectly healthy all my life and suddenly I was told I had Parkinson’s. I knew very little about Parkinson and was afraid of the worst. I’ve learned that I’m not going to die from the disease, I’m just going to die from Parkinson’s, so something else will get me ahead of Parkinson’s will. It gave me motivation to keep doing everything, just doing it more slowly than before.
“I was shocked because I was always healthy,” Jack Camp said. It causes illness, but it changes the way you look at the rest of your life.
What do you think will help you live with Parkinson’s disease?
“Working with my neurologist to find the right combination of drugs for me was very important,” May said. “And the absolute discipline of taking medication every day on a strict schedule. I do strength building and yoga for mobility, balance.It’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and enough sleep.I do things like positive self-affirmation and random acts of kindness. , uses many tools from the field of positive psychology to maintain a positive mental attitude.Finally, I find like-minded people in social settings, such as Sunday School classes and Parkinson’s disease support groups. Being with people.
“Considering that I have Parkinson’s disease, I find it most interesting because I continue to learn new ways to adapt my behavior,” Chapman said. It’s a problem I’ve been doing and it’s frustrating at times because I can’t do everything I want to do.But I’ve kept up with all the organizations and activities.Now my most pressing question is, ‘Is this new behavior due to Parkinson’s disease?’ Or is it because I’m 81?” This is where the Parkinson Support Group (started by Herman Fletcher) can help. I take up new actions. If others are experiencing it too, it is probably Parkinson’s disease related, and if no one else is experiencing it, it is probably Parkinson’s disease related. for my age.
I’m with my family, old friends and grandchildren,” Camp said. We also learned that a large group of people in the Newnan area were suffering from her PD. They provide good support at their regular meeting on Newnan Tuesday.
For more information on Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group, call 770-253-7400 or
770-301-8895. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month in the Gathering Room of the First United Methodist Church in Newnan.