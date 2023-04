Suspected canine flu has closed three shelters in the Twin Cities. What should I do to protect my pet?

st. Paul, Ming. — Dr. Eric Ruland, owner of St. Paul Pet Hospital, has seen an increase in calls to his clinic. In response to the news that infection with canine influenza is suspected Three shelters in Twin Cities have rescued 200 dogs and are encouraging adoption moratoriums. But he said that while the headlines might raise alarm, dog owners shouldn’t panic. Sounds like what you’ve heard. “Everyone, just calm down. No need to rush to the veterinarian right now. Use common sense, isolate your dog, and leave him at home if he’s sick,” he said. . What is canine flu? Canine flu is an upper respiratory tract virus with symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and watery eyes, but these are also signs of other illnesses. in a few weeks. In severe cases, canine flu can progress to pneumonia. “Many dogs got infected very quickly because it spreads more rapidly in spaces where dogs can or have shared the same airspace,” he said. Proportion of cases leading to death very small, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Still, it can have more serious effects on older or immunocompromised dogs, and Ruhland recommends consulting your pet’s veterinarian. If not, it may be a more serious sign. “If that cough lasts longer than maybe five to six days, it’s usually when, as a clinician, my Spidey sense that something else is going on is heightened. The risk to humans is considered low, and there have been no cases of dog-to-human transmission to date. According to the Minnesota Animal Health Commission. The board on Thursday quarantined three Animal Human Society shelters in Coon Rapids, Woodbury for six weeks. If your dog has been coughing recently, Ruhland recommends quarantining for four to five weeks. How can I protect my pet? If your dog has symptoms of illness, it should not interact with other dogs. But even if your four-legged companion is healthy, Ruhland suggests laying them down and isolating them from other dogs for a few weeks as a precaution. He told WCCO that if possible, dogs should be avoided or left in dog daycares for the next few weeks. “This is similar to what we’ve all experienced with COVID: not only are we protecting our own pets, but we’re protecting everyone else in our community,” he said. A single dog on the block can suddenly cause a firestorm in an entire neighborhood.And it’s a very quick and easy quarantine in just a few weeks, and we’ve been able to put this thing under control fairly quickly. I was able to do. The board recommended that all dogs in the care of shelters be vaccinated. Ruhland said there are some backorders nationwide. Pet owners should check with their veterinarian to see if their dog needs to be vaccinated. caroline cummings



Caroline Cummings is an Emmy Award-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join her WCCO team.

