4 common exercise injuries and how to prevent them

As the weather gets warmer, more of us get up and start moving. This is great!

But while exercise is one of the best things you can do for your overall health, jumping into exercise too quickly can lead to injuries that keep you on the sidelines.

“Warmer weather means more outdoor activity, and what’s going on, people are doing it too much and too much,” says a certified expert in orthopedic physical therapy, active care physical therapysaid in the TODAY segment, which aired on April 7.

Some of these injuries are simple pulled muscles or pain that needs rest, Other, more serious injuries can cause you to make a trip to the doctor’s office.

Christian Glaser, DO, Doctor of Sports Medicine medstar healthMichael C. Schwartz, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery NYU Langone Healthboth say they see a variety of exercise-induced injuries in their daily labs.

What are the most common culprits?shoulder and low back Injuries, says Glaser. Schwartz agrees, adding knee injuries to the list.

We are analyzing these common injuries. This includes how to know when your injuries are worth a visit to the clinic (and what treatments are possible) and how to prevent them in the first place.

lower body

“The most common injuries we see are 1681001952 Everything from the waist down,” said Wu. “This includes a pulled quadriceps. hamstrings And calves… [those] Just came into my office this week. Outdoor activities involve many repetitive movements of the lower body, requiring the body to propel itself, support its weight, and absorb force. If not conditioned, soft tissue strain will occur. ”

Fortunately, most of these injuries can be prevented with just a few minutes of stretching. “dynamic stretching It’s a great way to prevent these spring injuries and warm up,” said Wu. “It brings blood flow to your muscles. It helps prepare your body for activity.” , suggested warming up the muscles and joints with hip circles, leg swings, butt kicks, and walking to reach before going out for a walk or jog.

Even with stretching, Wu encouraged people to “work within their limits, know their limits, and take it easy.”

If you’ve pulled anything, Wu said her recommended treatments for soft tissue injuries include rest, ice for swelling, and kinesiology tape. If pain persists, contact your healthcare provider.

shoulder injury

According to Schwartz, rotator cuff injuries are among the most common exercise-related injuries seen by orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine professionals. “These injuries usually arise from common training errors. shoulder related exercises Frequent exercise without giving the muscles and tendons a chance to heal between workouts is usually the most common culprit,” he says. It puts strain on the rotator cuff and can lead to inflammation and injury.”

Schwartz says no one is immune. “In my practice, I see many patients, young and old, who present with a chief complaint of an audible ‘pop’ with severe pain and swelling in the shoulder, especially as a result of lifting heavy objects overhead,” he said. “MRI in these cases often confirms the diagnosis of an acute rotator cuff tear, which in most cases allows the tendon to reattach to the bone to allow healing and improved function,” says Dr. I need surgery to do it.”

Glaser explains that treatment for both injuries depends on degree and severity. Small tears may require anti-inflammatory drugs, injections, or physical therapy, but complete rotator cuff tears usually require surgery.

To avoid shoulder and rotator cuff injuries in the first place, I advise my personal training clients to focus on proper form and avoid over-exercising.lift with dumbbellsHere are some tips to keep in mind.

and when biceps curl Or in a triceps extension, keep the shoulder caps in place under the ears.

Keep your shoulders in a neutral, relaxed position without hunching or slouching as you perform the arm exercises.

Make sure the weight is not too heavy to keep your shoulders in alignment.

Always start with light weights and perfect your form upper body exercises before loading.

lower back injury

Like shoulder injuries, most back injuries are caused by too much weight or poor technique and form, explains Glaser. “Back injuries can occur in many different structures, including muscles, discs, and bones,” he says. How do you know if you’ve injured your lower back? It can appear as pain or feel like a pulling or dull ache. Luckily, “back injuries during workouts are usually acute in nature,” says Glazer. and try to perform just one more repetition.Not only is the athlete battling the load of the workout, but it is also accompanied by muscle fatigue, resulting in injury.When rotational forces are involved, Injuries can become more complex and can damage discs and even bones.Treatment for back injuries includes physical therapy, NSAIDs, various back injections, and surgery.”

So what can you do to prevent these lower back injuries? Glaser offers some tips.

Do not lift or bend your hips. Instead, you should squat down and lift off your feet.

Make sure your knees don’t go past your toes when you’re lifting an object off the floor and squatting.

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart during the exercise.

No twisting/rotating movements when carrying heavy objects.

work on BUILD GREAT CORE STRENGTH Helps protect your back.

Speaking of building core strength, as a Pilates instructor, I highly recommend my clients work on abdominal exercises such as: planks Or curb your core with a Pilates roll-up. Then, starting the aforementioned exercises like lifting, bending, and squatting will engage your core and help support and protect your lower back.

knee injury

According to Schwartz, meniscal injuries are among the most common exercise-related injuries in young and old alike. “The meniscus is a C-shaped cushion within the knee, made of a rubber-like structure known as fibrocartilage. “The meniscus is generally very thin, like a wafer, and has a limited blood supply, making it susceptible to damage.”

To minimize the risk of this type of injury, Schwartz advises avoiding deep squat exercises that put your hips below your knees. “This move also puts a lot of stress on the meniscus, so exercises with a lot of twists should be performed very carefully and with proper technique,” he advises.

There are a wide range of treatments for this type of injury, including rest, anti-inflammatory drugs, ice, physical therapy, and injections. Schwartz says persistent symptoms such as pain and loss of range of motion may require surgery.

What is the most common exercise that Schwartz believes causes knee injuries? HIIT, or high-intensity interval training“While these exercises have been shown to significantly improve conditioning and lead to a reduction in body fat mass, rigorous technique is required to effectively and safely complete the workout.

Luckily, you don’t have to give up your HIIT workouts. Here are some ways to protect your knees while training.