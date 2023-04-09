Crew preempts rain-fueled boom of mosquito larvae in coastal Orange County wetlands





Officials who monitor mosquitoes in Orange County have confirmed a spike in mosquito larval numbers in local wetlands after an especially wet winter in Southern California, before summer arrived, earlier this month. It encouraged the culling of potential disease vectors. Abundant still water breeding grounds The raucous pest was left behind by the stormy parade that passed through the area. King Tides that allowed waves to rise over 12 feet Along the Orange County coast, said Heather Hyland, spokeswoman for the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District. can transmit diseases transmitted by To mitigate these possibilities, crews were dispatched to the scene to reduce the mosquito population. They were dispatched to Faliview Park in Costa Mesa on Monday and to Banning Ranch in Newport Beach and Harriet Wieder Regional Park at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy in Huntington Beach on Thursday. “We have a high larval count, so we want to get ahead of that,” Hyland said. Eggs become adults, and it’s much easier to control the larvae than it is to fly the adults.” Workers sprayed a diluted solution of Vectvac in areas of water where the pests were seen moving near the surface. Contains naturally occurring bacteria that only affect mosquito larvae. “We put the product in a huge vat with a little bit of water, so not a lot,” Hyland said. It also has no effect on wildlife other than mosquito larvae.” This technique works against wetland-breeding species such as the common house mosquito. Culex pipiensAccording to Hyland, the type happens to be the one most commonly associated with the spread of West Nile virus. She added that Orange County has yet to detect the disease this year. However, wetland spraying does not work well for species that like to lay their larvae in small puddles. egyptian temple, more commonly known as the “uncle bitter” mosquito. These are invasive species from Asia that quickly became a problem in Southern California around 2015, Hyland said. Biting insects like to eat people, bite during the day, carry diseases such as Zika virus, and cause dengue and yellow fever. They are black with white stripes and spawn in small ponds, pools, tree holes, or uncovered containers that collect water. Resident efforts to clear out potential habitat could go a long way in keeping their numbers down, Hyland said. If you feel that you are bitten frequently, Reach out for vector control Authorities reporting possible infections. Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

