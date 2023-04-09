Premature menopause associated with Alzheimer’s disease

New research suggests that early menopause may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Studies show that taking hormone therapy may help offset that risk.

Hormone therapy has a controversial past, but experts emphasize its importance for menopausal symptoms.

almost 5.8 million People in the United States suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, with women twice as likely to develop symptoms as men. Now, new research has found that the age at which women begin menopause may be a factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, and hormone therapy (HT) may help offset that risk. I have.

Research published in JAMA neurologistyanalyzed brain scans from 193 women and 99 men without a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, looking for signs of beta-amyloid plaques and tau protein.2 marker of Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers found that women generally had more tau accumulations in some parts of the brain and more amyloid plaques than men of the same age. A type of hormone therapy was used, which is a mixture of estrogen and progestin, a synthetic form of progesterone. women who started hormonal therapy after 20 years had higher levels of tau in their brains.

But the researchers also found that people who started HT around the onset of menopause did not have an increased risk of developing tau protein in their brains.

Ultimately, the researchers found that reaching menopause at an earlier age and starting hormone therapy later after menopause has begun may contribute to how much tau women develop in their brains. I concluded.

The average age at which a woman reaches menopause is 51. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), but some women may begin menopause before age 40.

There is ongoing research into the link between menopause and Alzheimer’s disease, and there is also a controversial history behind hormone therapy. Here’s what we know so far.

Are premenopausal women more likely to develop dementia?

Data associate early menopause with an increased risk of developing dementia afterward.one study A study published last year found that women who started menopause around age 45 were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia before age 65 compared to women who started menopause around age 50.

Verna PorterA neurologist and director of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and neurocognitive disorders at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, said early menopause is an “important gender-specific risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. could be,” but more research is being done. is required.

There are other risk factors thought to play a role in developing Alzheimer’s disease.according to National Institute on Aging (NIA), they can include:

genetics

Heart disease

high blood pressure

stroke

Diabetes

obesity

Does Estrogen Deficiency Cause Alzheimer’s Disease?

As women go through menopause, estrogen levels drop, causing typical symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. ACOG I will explain. As such, some researchers have theorized that low estrogen levels may lead to the development of Alzheimer’s disease, although this has not been conclusively proven. researcher We have found that low estrogen levels for long periods of time can cause oxidative stress, which can affect cognitive function.

“This is what we know. Estrogen definitely has a big impact on the brain,” he says. Lauren Streicher, M.D.Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine“There are estrogen receptors throughout gray and white matter, and changes are seen in postmenopausal women.”

But Dr. Streicher says, “When you look at Alzheimer’s disease and hormone therapy, it gets a little nasty.” “People are hesitant to say. Take hormone therapy to prevent Alzheimer’s— not because it’s not necessarily true, but because it hasn’t been proven yet,” says Dr. Streicher. “But this data doesn’t surprise me. We know that estrogen has a big impact on the brain. This is because getting hormone therapy early can prevent the risk of Alzheimer’s disease down the road.” It may further indicate that there is potential.”

there is data To support estrogen therapy in women who have had their ovaries removed, says Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale Medical School. We have pretty good data that the risk of dementia increases significantly if you have your ovaries removed before becoming pregnant and aren’t receiving estrogen replacement,” she says. “The question is about a 51-year-old woman going through her menopause. Will giving her estrogen prevent her from dementia? It’s much less clear and controversial.” .”

Dr. Porter called the study “interesting,” adding, “The results of this study may help inform the discussion of Alzheimer’s risk associated with women’s reproductive health and treatment.”

There is controversy over HT, but doctors say it shouldn’t be

At a basic level, hormone therapy (formerly known as hormone replacement therapy) involves taking estrogen and sometimes progestin to replace the hormones your body loses during menopause. ACOG I will explain.

Hormone therapy has been found to be the best treatment for hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and bone loss, according to the ACOG. result A 2003 release from a Women’s Health Initiative clinical trial that linked estrogen and progestin combinations to increased risk of heart disease, stroke, blood clots, dementia, and breast cancer, resulted in the early termination of the study. I got

However, the findings were later debunked.researcher i found that The original study skewed the data because it looked at women over the age of 65 who were already at higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and blood clots. The study also did not take into account the age at which these women started hormone therapy.

since then, the data show Using estrogen together with certain forms of progesterone may increase the risk of breast cancer, but estrogen alone does not. says Dr.

Again, HT timing is important. “If a woman starts hormone therapy late — if she’s been on menopause for more than 10 years — damage may already have occurred, whether it’s tau protein or altered vascularity. There is,” she says Dr. Streicher.

Dr. Porter agrees. “These findings suggest that hormonal therapy is relatively safe when used near the onset of menopause, but may increase the risk of progression to Alzheimer’s disease dementia if started later. It’s in line with the guidelines,” she says.

Dr. Streicher recommends women look for data on hormone therapy. “You’re much more likely to die from heart disease than from hormone therapy-induced breast cancer,” she says.