What is multiple myeloma and how is it diagnosed?

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma or plasma cell myeloma, is a type of cancer that affects the plasma cells in the bone marrow. Plasma cells are white blood cells that produce antibodies that help fight infections. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells overproduce a specific type of antibody known as a monoclonal protein or M protein, which can damage bones, kidneys, and other organs.



Wikipedia

Multiple myeloma accounts for approximately 10-15% of blood cancers. In fact, it’s one of the most common blood cancers. It usually occurs in people over the age of 60, but it can also occur in young adults.

Timely diagnosis and treatment are key

Symptoms of multiple myeloma often include bone pain, fatigue, weakness, frequent infections, and anemia. Bone lesions consisting of minor fractures are seen in up to 70% of patients. Back pain from spinal fractures is one of the common initial symptoms and a common reason people report to their doctors. Some people (up to 30%) may also experience kidney problems with abnormal renal function tests.

Diagnosis of multiple myeloma

– Usually the first step is a complete blood count (CBC), which measures the number of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets in the blood. In multiple myeloma, CBC shows a low red blood cell count (anemia) and sometimes a low white blood cell and platelet count. Renal function may also detect kidney abnormalities.

– Other blood tests – These tests can detect abnormal levels of certain proteins in the blood that are produced by myeloma cells. For example, a test called serum protein electrophoresis (SPEP) can measure the amount of a protein called M protein produced by myeloma cells. This test helps determine how much abnormal protein is being produced by the abnormal plasma cells. Another test called the serum-free light chain assay (FLC) can measure levels of abnormal light chains that are also produced by myeloma cells.

– Urinalysis: These tests can detect the presence of abnormal proteins in the urine produced by myeloma cells. For example, a test called urine protein electrophoresis (UPEP) can measure the amount of M-protein and other abnormal proteins in the urine.

– Bone marrow biopsy: If CBC, SPEP, and urinalysis suggest the presence of multiple myeloma, a bone marrow biopsy will be required to confirm the diagnosis. For this test, a small sample of bone marrow is taken from the hipbone or other bone and checked under a microscope for the presence of myeloma cells.

– Imaging tests: These tests help doctors see tumors and bone damage caused by myeloma. Common imaging tests include X-rays and CT scans. Advances in imaging techniques, such as PET-CT and MRI scans, have allowed for more accurate assessments, allowing him to detect myeloma lesions earlier than his traditional x-rays. This is essential for early diagnosis and effective treatment. These tests also help determine the stage of the disease and guide treatment decisions.

– Once the diagnosis of multiple myeloma is confirmed, the treatment plan is tailored to individual needs based on age and fitness.

Treatment of multiple myeloma

An advance in the treatment of multiple myeloma is the use of precision medicine. Precision medicine uses genetic testing to identify specific genetic mutations that promote the growth of myeloma cells. Once these mutations are identified, targeted therapies can be used to block their effects and stop the cancer from growing. This approach may lead to more personalized and effective treatments for individual patients.



Pixabay

Treatment of myeloma does not usually require conventional chemotherapy. Rather, multiple myeloma therapeutics are designed to target specific proteins or pathways that are essential for myeloma cell growth and survival. Proteasome inhibitors such as bortezomib are an example of targeted therapy used in multiple myeloma. These drugs block the breakdown of myeloma cell proteins, causing the myeloma cells to die.

Another new treatment option for multiple myeloma is monoclonal antibodies designed to target specific proteins on the surface of myeloma cells. Daratumumab is an example of a monoclonal antibody used to treat multiple myeloma. This drug helps the immune system recognize and attack myeloma cells more effectively.

Stem cell transplantation is one of the standard treatments for multiple myeloma. Stem cell transplantation involves taking healthy stem cells from a patient or donor and giving high doses of chemotherapy to kill cancer cells. Healthy stem cells are then injected into the patient’s body to help restore the immune system and blood cell production.



Representative image

Targeted immunotherapy is a new treatment option that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells. One of the immunotherapies used in multiple myeloma is called CAR T-cell therapy. In this treatment, the patient’s own T cells are modified in the lab so that they can more effectively recognize and destroy myeloma cells.

Overall, new advances in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma offer hope for patients with this disease. With continued research and development, we may see even more effective treatments in the future. It is important to determine

About the Author: Dr. Ashish Dixit is a Hematology, Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Consultant at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road. All views/opinions expressed in the article are those of the author.