Pitt cancer study may improve immunotherapy response

Scientists in Pittsburgh announced Thursday that they have discovered something that could help cancer patients. After four years of research, Marlies Meisel’s lab at the University of Pittsburgh has discovered a new metabolite that helps the body attack cancer cells. “It was really exciting,” Meisel said. “I think one of the most exciting aspects of this research is that diet can be used to change the way our bodies’ own defense systems fight off cancer.” Doctors already knew that gut bacteria could help improve cancer treatments and immunotherapies, but they didn’t know why some patients responded better than others. . Meisel’s findings may answer the question of why and explain how the body’s immune cells can be manipulated to better fight cancer. It all comes down to probiotics and amino acids. Her research found that probiotic tablets containing Lactobacillus reuteri, already sold over the counter, did something interesting when they interacted with the amino acid tryptophan. When the two combine in the body, they secrete something called i-3-a. Meisel says the newly discovered compound helps activate cells and kill cancer. “What we discovered was very exciting,” she said. Your body gets tryptophan from common foods such as chocolate, bananas, chicken, turkey, nuts, and oatmeal. Another thing she discovered is that while these cancer-fighting cells are activated in the gut, they can travel to other areas of the body to attack cancer. The research study focused on melanoma, but she believes it could be applied to other cancers as well. Meisel also said more research, including human clinical trials, is needed to understand whether a diet containing more tryptophan-rich foods and taking probiotics affects cancer survival. But she says the new discovery is a promising start. Meisel said this is not recommended at this time, more research is needed to see how it works in humans, and you should always check with your doctor before seeking any treatment. But she hopes that human clinical trials will begin soon.

