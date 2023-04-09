What is the healthiest rice? In the discussion of white and brown rice.

Rice is the world’s third most-produced crop after sugar cane and maize.The top 9 producers of rice are in Asia, with China producing it 28% of the world’s rice That’s over £466,000.

What is the healthiest rice?

The question “healthiest rice” usually matches two types of rice: white rice and brown rice. And while one is often favored over the other, the answer depends on what you’re looking for in your diet.

It’s true – brown rice has More Fiber, Fat, and Slightly More Protein Due to the processing method, it is superior to white rice. Whole grains consist of his three parts: germ, bran and endosperm. Brown rice contains all those parts, but manufacturers remove the germ and bran for white rice.

But really, all rice can be a healthy addition to your diet. It’s rooted.

“If the only food we were eating was rice, it would make sense, because we care about balancing nutrients and fiber. It’s perfect,” Nyemb says. Diop: “But in reality, people eat rice.”

Rice is just one component of a healthy, balanced diet, as it is often combined with proteins and vegetables rather than eaten on its own. If you’re looking for a more fiber-rich diet but don’t like the taste of brown rice, there are plenty of high-fiber vegetables to pair with white rice.

“The beauty of nutrition is that you have so many options,” says Niendiop. “I really regret that nutrition has become like a prescription or a religion that you have to follow. If you don’t, you are wrong.”

Ideally, Nyemb-Diop says you should enjoy different types of rice with your meals, including white rice, brown rice, basmati rice, arborio rice, and jasmine rice.

Is white rice healthy?

Yes, white rice is healthy.rice is good source Magnesium, Phosphorus, Manganese, Selenium, Iron, Folic Acid, Thiamine, Niacin.

White rice is sometimes demonized as “unhealthy,” Nyemb-Diop says, but this view shows a big problem with how we view our health.

More than half of the world’s population consider rice to be their staple food, and white rice is more widely consumed than brown rice. staple of the diet of many cultures.

Nyemb-Diop operates a dubbed online platform. “Black Nutritionist” She encourages her audience to defy that myth. The food of the Black, Asian and Latinx communities is inherently unhealthyInstead, she tries to share that cultural cooking has healthy parts and unhealthy parts.

Nyemb-Diop says many of her clients either feel ashamed of eating the food they grew up with, or have been told that white rice makes their diet unhealthy.

“If you look around the world, you can actually see live long like japan, they rely heavily on white rice. Focusing on one food is not the right approach. We need to focus on other aspects,” she says. “In the United States, housing inequality, access to healthcare, Access to nutritious foods – These are much (bigger) issues to tackle, but it’s easier to say that it’s white rice and your cultural food.

Nyemb-Diop instead recommends a “rich” strategy or addition rather than restricting one specific food from your diet.

For example, white rice has a high glycemic index, which can be a concern for diabetics and people with high blood sugar levels. Rice itself is not digested.Instead of limiting eating white rice, ask yourself questions that lead to a more balanced diet. How can I increase my dietary fiber?

It’s also about being realistic. To suggest that someone whose cultural diet relies on white rice should eliminate white rice altogether can be an overwhelming and sometimes irresponsible request.

“This will lead to unhealthy relationships with food within marginalized communities, which will not only have mental health implications, but also physical health consequences,” says Nyemb-Diop. “Having an eating disorder makes it difficult to get proper nutrition and makes you feel embarrassed to eat the food you grew up with.”

How to incorporate rice into your life in a healthy way

eat what you like

If you like brown rice, eat it, says Nyemb-Diop. Adding any type of rice to your diet has nutritional benefits, and focusing on the joy of eating is a good way to strengthen the relationship between food and your body.

Cauliflower and broccoli rice are ground vegetables marketed as an alternative to rice, and have increased over the past few years as a low-carb alternative. (only 1 in 10 adults eat cauliflower). Recommended daily intake of vegetables) but you don’t have to refill the rice.

“I think it’s great to find ways to enjoy cauliflower. We need to enjoy cauliflower for what it is, not as a substitute. Why not both?”

Practice rich thinking, not restrictive thinking

Many of Nyemb-Diop’s clients are afraid to add rice or other carbohydrates to their diet because they are concerned about eating too much or too much carbohydrates. However, eating a variety of foods (carbs, proteins, fats, and fiber) in moderation is the healthiest thing you can do for your body, which needs a variety of nutrients.

“When you try to restrict food, you often lose control, like binge eating or overeating, when you’re actually exposed to that food,” she says. What is there is to help them through the process of habituation by planning the foods they fear in a mindful and actually intentional way, focusing on pleasure and creating balanced plates. is. “

If you or someone you know is struggling with body image or dietary concerns, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association. Toll-Free Confidential Helpline Available by phone or text at 1-800-931-2237 or by message to click to chat. nationaleatingdisorders.org/helplineFor 24/7 emergencies, text “NEDA” to 741-741.