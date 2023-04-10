Study finds gay youth more than twice as likely to have sleep disorders





Gay, lesbian, and bisexual youth are at much higher risk of sleep disorders than straight youth. new research Published in the journal LGBT Health. Researchers analyzed data from more than 8,500 young people between the ages of 10 and 14, a critical period for mental and physical development. They found that he 35.1% of young people who identified as gay, lesbian, or bisexual reported difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep in the past two weeks. Additionally, 30.8% of young people who “maybe” being gay, lesbian, or bisexual reported being unable to rest through the night. “Sleep is critically important to the health of teenagers,” says lead author Jason M. Nagata, professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. “There is a growth spurt and hormonal changes that help develop normally.” Nagata says most children don’t get quality sleep to begin with, but LGBTQ youth can face bullying and discrimination at school, conflict at home, and mental health issues. may contribute to These problems keep them from falling asleep or staying asleep. “Lack of sleep can exacerbate mental health problems, and mental health problems can exacerbate sleep,” said Dr. Matthew Harstritt, a psychiatrist and Kaiser Permanente researcher. did not participate in this study. Sleep-deprived adolescents may also have difficulty completing schoolwork or facing other academic challenges, Hirstritt said, adding: It could exacerbate some of the underlying problems.” Nagata’s team used data from 2018 to 2020. Adolescent brain cognitive development researchThis included questions about sleep habits for both subjects and their parents. existing research While it has already been noted that sleep problems are on the rise among sexual minorities, Nagata believes this is the first time that gay, lesbian and bisexual youth have received attention. “This is a very volatile time, both physically and mentally,” he said. “Teens are a group at high risk for mental health problems and suicide because they are particularly susceptible to the opinions of their peers.” Further research may reveal other factors that contribute to sleep problems in queer youth, he said. “For example, LGB children experience more substance use than their peers that can alter sleep cycles or interfere with sleep,” he said. Overstimulation and stress can also affect sleep.another research Nagata shows that homosexual youth use screens for an average of nearly four hours a day more than heterosexual children. He recommends that teens establish a consistent sleep schedule, make sure their sleep environment is comfortable, and limit their exposure to electronic devices and social media before bed. Co-author Kyle T. Gunson is a professor in the Factor Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto, who believes that parents should be actively involved in their children’s lives and help them develop their identities and explorations. You can also help by supporting your feelings, he said. “Adolescent development is a difficult time for many people, given the social pressures and physical, psychological and emotional changes that take place,” Gunson said in a statement. Understanding and being present to support it is critical to positive health outcomes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-health-and-wellness/gay-youths-are-twice-likely-sleep-trouble-study-finds-rcna78188 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related