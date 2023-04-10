9 Essential Nutrients You Need As You Age

4. Omega 3

Several studies have linked omega-3 fatty acids in foods such as fish and flaxseed to improved brain health. Additionally, some studies in middle-aged and older adults show that omega-3s may be beneficial for heart health. This may help. Heart disease It remains the leading cause of death among adults in America and is more common in people over the age of 65.

See more health and wellness offers > {“hideCategory”:false,”useAlternateLanguage”:false,”headlineIconAltText”:””,”listItems”:[{“categoryTitle”:”Health \u0026 Wellness”,”categoryUrl”:”/membership/benefits/health/”,”categoryDeeplinkParam”:”healthandwellness”,”isLimitedTimeOffer”:false,”offerJson”:{“dbr_offer_id”:”9158e656e84ce8d55188b39247721643″,”source_name”:”AARP Members Only Access to Special Health Content”,”offer_title”:”Special Content for Members”,”offer_description”:”\u003cp\u003eEnjoy access to curated articles, essays, films and more, just for AARP members.\u003c/p\u003e”,”offer_short_description”:”Access AARP health Smart Guides, articles and special content”,”category_list”:”healthandwellness”,”subcategory_list”:””,”tags”:[{“tagID”:”dbr:healthandwellness”,”title”:”Health \u0026 Wellness”,”name”:”healthandwellness”,”deeplink_url”:”/membership/benefits/health/”,”deeplink_param_value”:”healthandwellness”,”get_offers_url”:”/etc/aarp/dbr/ws.api/offers/healthandwellness.json”,”sub_tags”:[]}],”vertical_image_url”:”/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/social-mission/member-only/258×334–members-only-health-group-older-people-in-field-walking-yellow-flowers. jpg”,”image_url”:”/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/social-mission/member-only/1140×641-members-only-health-group-older-people-in-field-walking-yellow-flowers.jpg “,”advertisement_flag”:””,”advertisement_sort_order”:””,”merchant_phone”:””,”merchant_phone_label”:””,”howto_redeem”:”details”,”howto_redeem_url”:”https://www.aarp .org/benefits-discounts/members-only-access”,”howto_redeem_expired”:”Renew to see more”,”howto_redeem_expired_link”:”https://appsec.aarp.org/mem/renew”,”howto_redeem_non_member” : “Join for details”,”howto_redeem_non_member_link”:”https://secure.aarp.org/applications/membershipChallenge/showChallengeForm.action?appName\u003daccount”,”howto_redeem_anonymous”:”Join for details” ,”howto_redeem_anonymous_link”: “https://appsec.aarp.org/mem/join?campaignid\u003dUASMBP1\u0026intcmp\u003dEWHERE-MBCHAE-LP-MMA-JOIN”,”howto_redeem_desc”:”Access now with AARP login . “, “member_exclusive_flag”: “no”, “offer_type”: “EverGreen”, “hideLeavingAARP”: “false”, “interstitial_desc”: “Leave AARP.org and go to her website of a trusted provider . Provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. state_blacklist”:[],”offer_timing”:”Anytime”,”line_of_business”:””,”asi_category”:””,”analytics_brand”:”AARP member-only access to special health content”,”analytics_offerid”:”members-only-access -health “,”howto_redeem_already_registered_anon”:”member login”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_anon_link”:”https://login.aarp.org/online-community/loginform.action?campaignid\u003dUMBC121HE\u0026referrer\u003dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww. aarp .org%2Fbenefits-discounts%2Fmembers-only-access”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_nonmember”:”Link Membership”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_nonmember_link”:”https://secure.aarp.org/applications/membershipChallenge/showChallengeForm.action? appName\u003daccount “,”offer_keywords”:[“health content for members”,”health articles”,”heath and wellness”,”health content”,”member only health “,”health reports”],”offer_keywords_spanish”:[],”provider_logo”:”/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/social-mission/icons/red-lock-security-logo-icon.png”,”provider_logo_alt_text”:”Red lock security logo icon”,”provider_logo_cdn_uri”: “https://cdn.aarp.net/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/social-mission/icons/red-lock-security-logo-icon.imgcache.rev00b9c9ed2f8daeadf8ebc615379b42f1.png”,”provider_logo_width”:”64″, “provider_logo_height”:”64″,”enable_utm_parameters”:””,”append_aid_paramter”:””,”lto_model_heading”:”Limited time member offer”,”lto_advertisement”:”Members only ad”,”ty_socialMissionFlag”:”false” ,”deeplink_param_value”:”members-only-access-health”,”pixel_learn_more_value”:””,”howto_redeem_2″:”Details”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_nonmember_label”:”Already a member?”,”howto_redeem_already_registered_anon_label”:”Already a member ?”,”image_alt_text”:””,”image_title”:”Two couples walking in a field of yellow flowers”,”image_cdn_uri”:”https://cdn.aarp.net/content/dam/aarp/benefits_discounts/social – mission/member-only/1140×641-members-only-health-group-older-people-in-field-walking-yellow-flowers.imgcache.rev7e7f93a5d03d1f30bcf1803a64811a61.jpg”,”tab_label_offer_details”:”details”,”tab_label_restrictions”: ” Disclosures”,”geoloc_tab_label”:”location”,”disclaimer_label”:””,”geoloc_provider_legal_info”:””,”geoloc_miles_label_text”:”miles”,”geoloc_show_results_within_label_text”:”show results within”,”geoloc_see_more_button_text”:” Lookup details”,”geoloc_find_location_label”:”Find a location”,”geoloc_total_results_label”:”Results”,”geoloc_no_results_view_message”:”There are no locations within a 100 mile radius. Please try another location”,”geoloc_tab_hint_text”:”Enter an address, city or zip code”,”geoloc_mobile_list_cta”:”List view”,”geoloc_mobile_list_cta_url”:””,”geoloc_mobile_map_cta”:”Map Access view”,”geoloc_mobile_map_cta_url”: “”,”geoloc_provider_link_cta_url”:””,”geoloc_experience_type”:””,”ty_ctaText”:”Continue”,”geoloc_hide_tab”:”true”,”ty_interstitialText”:”aarp.org Thank you for doing so! Please come back again to see all AARP member benefits and unlock all the features of your membership.”,”howto_redeem_label”:”How to get there”,”ty_interstitialDesc”:”Please come back again , see all AARP member benefits, “,”ty_cancelText”:”Cancel”,”ty_interstitialTitle”:”Thanks for visiting aarp.org!”,”lto_daysleft”:”Days Left”,”provider_logo_title”: “red lock security logo icon”,”geoloc_hide_see_more_button”:”false”,”geoloc_provider_link_cta”:””,”offer_page_path”:”/benefits-discounts/all/members-only-access-health/”,”redemption_content “:””,”show_phone_number_above_cta”: “”,”restrictions_label”:”Disclosures”,”show_state_availability”:””,”state_availability_text”:”Check availability in your state”,”hideRestrictionsTab”:” true”,”ltos”:[]},”parentOfferJson”:{}}]}

“The body can’t make omega-3s, so you’ll need to get them from foods such as fatty fish and supplements,” says a registered dietitian and nutritionist. The Plant Love Kitchen.

How to get enough: After age 50, men should consume 1.6 grams per day and women 1.1 grams per day. Levine suggests getting this through salmon, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, or anchovies. Unless you’ve noticed an increase or another reason to take omega-3 supplements regularly, you’re probably getting enough. Obesity physician Pouya Shafipour, MD.

If you’re taking an omega-3 supplement, be sure to ask your doctor about the specific dose you should take, as taking too much can cause side effects. “If you’re at risk for a fall or a bruise, or if you’re taking blood thinners for heart problems or stroke prevention, you need to make sure you’re not overloaded,” says Shafipour. I have. [and] It may increase the risk of bleeding. ”

5. Fiber

“Most of us only get about half the recommended amount of fiber each day,” says Amy Fox, a registered dietitian and founder of the Food & Mood Lab. Over time, your digestive system slows down, which can lead to constipation and weight gain,” she says. risk of diabetes And some kind of cancer. Fox adds that one of the biggest benefits of fiber is related to cardiovascular health. Some studies have found that people who eat a lot of fiber have a lower risk of heart disease. It seems to protect against heart-related problems,” explains Fox.

How to get enough: U.S. dietary guidelines recommend that women over the age of 50 consume about 22 grams per day, and men 28 grams per day. A half-cup of bran cereal contains about 10 grams. and raspberries (8 grams per cup). Nuts, seeds, and vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes are also good sources.

6. Vitamin D

“Vitamin D It’s known as the sunshine vitamin because our bodies can produce it when exposed to sunlight,” says Koa. This can make it difficult for older people to get enough vitamin D from the sun alone. The problem is further compounded by the fact that adults over the age of 65 are most susceptible to skin cancer.

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium. strong and healthy bonesIt is also important for fracture healing and metabolic function.

How to get enough: This nutrient is found in some foods, such as salmon, tuna, and other fatty fish.

“Certain high-calcium foods are supplemented with vitamin D to enhance calcium absorption, so adults over the age of 50 should seek fortified dairy and fortified plant-based alternatives to get more vitamin D. You need to include foods like dairy,” says Core. According to the NIH, an adult by age 70 needs 600 IU of vitamin D daily, and anyone over 71 needs 800 IU. One 3-ounce serving of salmon contains approximately 450 IU of vitamin D, and one cup of whole milk contains approximately 120 IU. To get enough vitamin D from the diet, an adult should aim to consume four servings of dairy products per day, and two or more servings of fatty fish per week. Koa explains.

Many people, especially the elderly, are deficient in vitamin D. [they are] Even those who supplement D3 usually don’t maintain optimal levels,” says McClain. It’s a good idea to have your level checked by a doctor.