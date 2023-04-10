Sleep disturbances associated with increased risk of acute stroke











Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Symptoms of sleep disturbance were common and associated with increased odds of acute stroke.

Cumulative sleep symptoms were associated with progressively increased risk of stroke. According to a study published in , symptoms such as long-term or short-term sleep disturbances, poor sleep quality, and difficulty attaining or maintaining sleep were significantly associated with increased odds of stroke. neurology. “Sleep disorders represent a spectrum of disorders ranging from mild deviations in duration to disturbances in different domains, associated symptoms and complex syndromes.” Christine E. McCarthy master’s degree, Written by the National University of Ireland School of Medicine and colleagues. “Previous epidemiological studies have evaluated the association between these sleep parameters and stroke, but the methodologies and results are inconsistent.”





An international case-control study found that sleep disorder symptoms may be modifiable risk factors for stroke, and that the presence of certain factors may indicate an increased risk of stroke. I was. image: Adobe Stock



sleep disorder symptoms risk of acute strokeinvestigators conducted an international INTERSTROKE case-control study that included 4,496 individuals who presented with a first acute stroke (ischemic stroke, n = 1,799; intracerebral hemorrhage, n = 439) and sex- and age-matched controls. conducted research. McCarthy et al. assessed sleep symptoms in the previous month via a comprehensive questionnaire addressing nocturnal sleep duration, sleep quality, sleep onset latency, nocturnal arousal, and breathing-related sleep problems. They adjusted for age, occupation and marital status, Modified Rankine Scale Subsequent adjustment for behavioral risk factors including alcohol consumption, smoking, diet quality and BMI, and other disease risk factors were performed at baseline in the primary analysis. Results showed less than 5 hours of sleep (OR = 3.15; 95% CI, 2.09-4.76), more than 9 hours of sleep (OR = 2.67; 95% CI, 1.89-3.78), and poor sleep quality (OR = 1.52; 95% CI, 1.32-1.75), difficulty falling asleep (OR = 1.32; 95% CI, 1.13-1.55) or staying asleep (OR = 1.33; 95% CI, 1.15-1.53​), unplanned nap (OR = 1.59; 95% CI, 1.31-1.92), naps longer than 1 hour (OR = 1.88; 95% CI, 1.49-2.38), snoring (OR = 1.91; 95% CI, 1.62-2.24), nasal Ringing (OR = 2.64; 95% CI 2.17-3.2) and respiratory arrest (OR = 2.87; 95% CI 2.28-2.6) were all significantly associated with acute stroke risk. The researchers further reported that these associations were additive, with a stepwise increase in the odds of acute stroke with cumulative disability. “Our results suggest that individual and cumulative symptoms of sleep disorders may be important modifiable risk factors for stroke and/or their presence puts individuals at increased risk of stroke.” “Our findings also suggest a complex relationship between sleep disturbances, moderate cerebrovascular risk factors, and stroke risk,” McCarthy and colleagues wrote. .”

