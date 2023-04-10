A modified Mediterranean ketogenic diet may improve brain health







Source/Disclosure



Disclosure: Craft and Dilmore do not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: A modified Mediterranean ketogenic diet may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say the findings provide important insight into how diet can improve brain health. A modified Mediterranean ketogenic diet was associated with alterations in Alzheimer’s disease-associated biological pathways in older adults with mild cognitive impairment, according to the results of a study published in . Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. For the ketogenic diet, Emerging as a leading candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease Due to its known protective effects against seizures and metabolic disorders, Amanda Hazel Dillmore It was written by a doctoral student and a colleague in Rob Knight’s lab at the University of California, San Diego.





According to researchers, a modified Mediterranean ketogenic diet may be beneficial for older adults with mild cognitive impairment. image: adobe stock



“The ketogenic diet improves mitochondrial function and brain bioenergetics, enhances autophagy, and has the ability to reduce oxidative stress, making it a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease,” they wrote. It also reduces neuronal hyperexcitability, leading to improved regulation of amyloid and tau, demonstrating potential use in cognitive disorders.” Dillmore and colleagues added that the gut microbiota is important in ketogenic diet-mediated protection against stroke and regulation of bile acids, a key factor in cholesterol metabolism. , was a catalyst for the analysis of gut microbiota and metabolites associated with cognitive status following a ketogenic diet intervention compared to a low-fat diet intervention. “A better understanding of this complex relationship between diet, cognitive state and gut health is Prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Suzanne Kraft Professor of Geriatrics and Geriatrics at Wake Forest University School of Medicine said in a press release: Researchers placed 20 prediabetic adults with normal cognition or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) on a high-fat modified Mediterranean ketogenic diet (MMKD) or a low-fat American Heart Association diet for 6 weeks. assigned randomly. After a six-week washout period, the participant began a replacement diet.To analyze changes in the gut microbiota and metabolome, researchers collected stool samples at his five time points throughout the intervention. bottom. Dilmore, Craft and colleagues found that MMKD may help older adults with MCI by modulating GABA levels and intestinal transit time. “Overall, our investigation showed that controlled dietary changes lead to widespread changes in the microbiome and metabolome over time,” they wrote. More specifically, researchers found that people with MCI in MMKD had lower levels of the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA and GABA-producing microorganisms. They also had higher levels of GABA-modulating microbes, especially her low levels of GABA associated with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. “Our study is the first to show that diet modulates GABA differently in MCI,” Craft said in a release. The researchers also noted that patients with MCI who also consumed curcumin in their diet had altered bile acid pools and decreased levels of microbes, including bile acid hydrolases, suggesting that intestinal motility could be affected. suggests that is declining. “The gut microbiota is known to regulate bile acid pools. It may alleviate dysregulation of cholesterol metabolism. Dilmore, Craft, and colleagues acknowledged the study’s limitations due to the small sample size and “relatively short intervention duration,” but acknowledged the importance of the results. “These findings provide important insight into how diet affects the microbiome and improves brain health,” Kraft said in a release. Larger studies are needed to assess the role that dietary interventions play.” References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230410/modified-mediterranean-ketogenic-diet-may-improve-brain-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related