Even if your blood pressure is normal, eating a high-salt diet is dangerous.





April 10, 2023 – High blood pressure is a well-known risk factor for heart attack and stroke. A new Swedish study found that too much salt in the diet is an important risk factor for clogging arteries in the neck and heart, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke, even if you don’t have high blood pressure. This study was published online European Heart Journal Open. The findings raise the possibility that salt can cause damage even before someone develops high blood pressure, says Jonas Uopio, M.D., a study author at the Karolinska Institute, Haddinge, and Clinical Research Center at Uppsala University in Sweden. do. Salt is bad for heart health because it’s associated with high blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure, but the role salt plays in the development of arterial plaque hasn’t been investigated, Upio said. “Our study is the first to examine the association between high salt intake and arteriosclerosis in both the head and neck. It means it was associated with sclerosis,” he said. The study included 10,778 adults aged 50 to 64 years. The research team estimated salt intake by measuring the amount of salt in the urine. The researchers then took images of the arteries of the heart to check for calcium and blockages or narrowing, and used ultrasound to detect blockages in the carotid arteries in the neck. They found that the more salt people consumed, the higher the risk of calcification of the arteries of the heart and neck. The findings were seen even after the researchers excluded people with high blood pressure. “This means that people with high blood pressure and heart disease aren’t the only ones who need to monitor their salt intake,” Upio said. He tells his patients to limit their salt intake to about one teaspoon a day, following guidance from the World Health Organization and other groups. “Because it can be difficult to estimate the amount of salt we eat, I advise my patients to limit their use of table salt or replace it with an alternative salt.

food is medicine The lower your blood pressure, the better, says Aron Gitig, M.D., assistant professor and director of cardiology at Mount Sinai Doctors in Westchester, New York. “We all know that high blood pressure is associated with the risk of future cardiovascular disease, but many people are unaware that their risk is beginning to increase even at the high end of what is considered normal. “A 60-year-old has high blood pressure,” says Gitig. A good way to lower your blood pressure is to eat, exercise, and maintain a healthy weight. The Diet to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet suggests eating several servings of fruits and vegetables a day and containing little or no refined carbohydrates, flour, or sugar. It has been shown to reduce dramatically. “There are two reasons for that. First, fruits and vegetables are full of arterial-friendly phytonutrients. Second, most adults in the United States have insulin resistance, “Insulin resistance leads to high blood pressure,” he said. Eating more fruits and vegetables and lean meat while limiting sugar and flour improves insulin resistance. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/hypertension-high-blood-pressure/news/20230410/high-salt-diet-a-danger-even-with-normal-blood-pressure%3Fsrc%3DRSS_PUBLIC The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related