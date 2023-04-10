Effects of alcohol on reproductive health

Overview of alcohol use

Health Effects of Alcohol Consumption

Effects on male reproductive health

Effects on female reproductive health

References

References

Excess alcohol consumption is most commonly associated with liver toxicity, but it can also increase the risk of various other diseases.

Image credit: img/Shutterstock.com

Many studies have been conducted to better understand the potential effects of alcohol consumption on men’s reproductive health, as men are often more likely to drink excessively. The effects of alcohol use on women’s reproductive health have also been identified.

Overview of alcohol use

In the United States, a standard alcoholic beverage contains approximately 0.6 ounces of alcohol. This is equivalent to one 12-ounce bottle of 5% alcohol beer and a 5-ounce glass of 12% alcohol wine. , or 1.5 ounces of 40% alcohol, 80 proof liquor such as gin, rum, vodka, or whiskey.

Alcohol consumption is often described as moderate or excessive drinking. In general, moderate drinking is limited to no more than two servings per day for men and one per day for women.

Excessive drinking can be further classified as binge drinking or binge drinking. Binge drinking, the most common form of excessive drinking, occurs when a woman drinks more than 4 of hers or a man drinks more than 5 of hers. Conversely, heavy drinking is defined as 8 or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks per week for men.

Health Effects of Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is commonly associated with liver cirrhosis, oral cancer, esophageal, bowel, breast, and cardiovascular disease. Other long-term effects associated with excessive alcohol use include high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, learning and memory problems, depression, anxiety, social problems, and alcohol use disorders.

In addition to long-term health risks, excessive alcohol use can lead to injuries such as car accidents, falls, drowning, burns, violence, alcohol poisoning, unsafe sex, and immediate consequences such as miscarriage and stillbirth during pregnancy. It can also have an impact. woman.

Effects on male reproductive health

Both clinical and preclinical studies suggest that alcohol consumption adversely affects various aspects of male reproductive health, particularly hormone secretion and sperm cell production.

In addition to changes in spermatogenesis, several studies have shown that alcohol use also alters the morphological features of sperm cells by inducing sperm head breakage, midsection swelling, and sperm tail curling. has been confirmed. The most frequently reported abnormality in some studies is an increased proportion of morphologically abnormal sperm.

One study reported that a moderate to severe reduction in spermatogenesis occurred in 14% of men who died suddenly and who consumed alcohol regularly. fatty liver diseaseTherefore, testicular spermatogenesis may be more sensitive to the effects of alcohol than liver tissue.

Image Credit: Christoph Burgstedt/Shutterstock.com

In particular, all levels of alcohol use have some impact on male reproductive health. This is mainly due to the direct effects of ethanol on the hypothalamic-pituitary-testis (HPT) axis, inhibiting the secretion of both luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), followed by a decrease in May cause testosteronemia.

An increased likelihood of participating in risky sexual practices while intoxicated may also increase the likelihood of developing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and other infections.

Effects on female reproductive health

There are a limited number of studies that have evaluated the association between alcohol use and effects on the reproductive system in women, especially compared to studies conducted in men. There is some evidence to suggest that it can alter the menstrual cycle in women, leading to amenorrhea, defined as the absence of menstruation.

Women who abuse drugs of any kind have an increased risk of certain cancers, including those that affect the reproductive organs. Infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted diseases such as human papillomavirus (HPV). Having a previous HPV infection increases the risk of cervical cancer in women.

Drug and alcohol abuse have also been shown to affect female fertility. In addition, excessive alcohol and drug use impairs a woman’s sexual desires, including her ability to feel sexual arousal and pleasure.

In addition to directly affecting the female reproductive system, some studies show that women who consume alcohol during pregnancy may also lead to impaired sperm parameters and lower hormone levels in their male offspring. To this end, one study that monitored adult sons born to Danish women for over 20 years found that prenatal alcohol exposure was associated with decreased sperm concentration, semen volume, and total sperm count. I have found that it is related.

Does Alcohol Affect Male Infertility? – BBC reel play

References

Alcohol use and your health [Online]Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/alcohol-use.htm.

Excessive drinking and men’s health [Online]Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/mens-health.htm.

Jensen, TK, Swann, S., Jorgensen, N., and others. (2014). Alcohol and male reproductive health: A cross-sectional study of her 8,344 healthy men in Europe and America. human reproduction 29(8); 1801-1809. doi:10.1093/humrep/deu118.

La Vignera, S., Condorelli, RA, Balercia, G., and others. (2013). Does alcohol affect male reproductive function? A review of the literature. Asian Journal of Andrology 15221-225. doi:10/1038/aja.2012.118.

References