Covid in children shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially…, experts warn about these symptoms





With the recent rise in COVID cases, the biggest concern this time around is the fact that most unvaccinated children under the age of 15 are infected. Parents are encouraged to take Covid-appropriate measures to prevent further spread.Children are particularly susceptible to viral infections and illnesses such as RSV, influenza, adenovirus and Covid-19 . Therefore, it is important to vaccinate targeted children, encourage regular handwashing, and ensure that children aged 5 and older wear masks. Experts say the current surge in coronavirus cases should not be taken lightly. Especially when it comes to at-risk children with some health problems. What symptoms should parents watch out for? Parents should also take care of their children’s health and not send them to school if they have cough, cold, gastroenteritis or flu-like symptoms. Experts recommend close monitoring for symptoms, especially in children at high risk for underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. Symptoms of Covid-19 in children are similar to those of other viral infections. These symptoms include high fever, cough, head and body pain, tiredness and runny nose. Adenovirus symptoms may also include things like redness and watery eyes, but sudden onset of swollen lymph nodes and muscle pain are more common with the common flu. According to Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Respiratory Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon: Hindustan Times, Covid-19 is a viral infection that has been around for some time. He advises his parents to watch out for symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, gastroenteritis, diarrhea, conjunctivitis and body aches, although Covid-19 symptoms are milder than other viruses. There is, he points out. Dr Poonam Sidana, director of neonatal and pediatrics at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, points out that there is no single sign that can distinguish Covid-19 from other viruses. She explains that the adenovirus can cause swollen lymph nodes and red eyes, which are not normally seen with Covid-19. Common flu symptoms tend to develop suddenly. catch all business news, market news, breaking news event and the latest news Updated Live Mint.download mint news app Get daily market updates. more

