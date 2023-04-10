Calls for Universal Definition of Post-COVID-19 Condition (PCC)





In a recent research letter published in JAMA network open Journal, researchers evaluated published definitions of the post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) condition. study: Definition of the post-COVID-19 state in published research studies. Image credit: hoyaphoto/Shutterstock.com Background In February 2023, the number of confirmed cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) worldwide reached approximately 759 million. Some people report that symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath continue even after initially recovering from her COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NICE) have each released definitions of a post-COVID-19 condition (PCC). they. Definition of Persistence COVID-19 symptoms Despite increasing research on this topic, it is not yet universally agreed upon. About research In the current study, researchers described the current definition of PCC presented in existing studies. A descriptive study on the definition of PCC was performed according to the Enhanced Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) reporting guidelines. A literature search was performed on 26 October 2022 using recommended reporting items from the Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) checklist in the PubMed database. Between February 1, 2020 and October 26, 2022, approximately 7,087 studies included data on PCC. We analyzed publications to extract the definition of PCC, the type of study, the country in which the study was conducted, and the date of submission of the manuscript. Information was presented in chronological order. Two investigators conducted the study review, independently screening abstracts and titles. We also cross-validated her 10% sample of collected data. When the exact submission date was unknown, the publication date was used to estimate study time. result Of the 7,087 studies, 6,792 were considered unrelated to PCC and were therefore excluded. The analysis included 2 randomized clinical trials, 66 cross-sectional studies, 134 cohort studies, 45 case series or case reports, 13 case-control studies, and 35 using other designs. A total of 295 studies were included, consisting of studies of Of these, 167 studies were conducted in European countries and 102 studies used one of the three organizational definitions for their studies. Nearly 193 papers did not comply with any of the three PCC definitions, but 6 papers were submitted for publication before NICE’s PCC definitions were released. Of the 193 papers that did not follow any of the three definitions, 129 adopted his own PCC definition and 64 did not define his PCC. Conclusion The results of this study demonstrate that most published studies do not comply with the CDC, WHO, or NICE definition of PCC, and that there is significant heterogeneity in the definition of PCC. Differences in definitions present challenges when comparing interventions and outcomes across studies reporting PCC. Variability among findings can have a significant impact on translating results into clinical management and cost-effectiveness assessment of interventions for patients with PCC. Effective clinical management of PCC requires an evidence-based and individualized approach. The need for a clear definition of PCC is of great importance in order to be able to effectively apply clinical trial evidence to clinical management and ultimately improve the health status of her PCC patients.

