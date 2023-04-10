COVID-19 boosters recommended for high-risk individuals this spring

Based on guidance from Health Canada and the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI), Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer recommends that high-risk individuals receive their next COVID-19 booster dose this spring. I’m here.

“Keeping your immunizations up to date remains your best defense against COVID-19, and we strongly encourage all boosters to be available, especially for those at high risk of severe infection. . of health. “Thank you to all the Ontarians who have taken the time to get vaccinated. I encourage everyone to continue to reduce the prevalence of organic disease.”

Individuals in the following high-risk groups are encouraged to book a spring COVID-19 booster appointment if at least 6 months have passed since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

People aged 65 and over.

Residents of long-term care facilities, nursing homes, aged care lodges, and other collective housing for the elderly.

Individuals aged 18 and over living in collective care settings for people with complex medical care needs.

pregnant individuals;

Individuals over the age of 18 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.and

Individuals age 55 and older who identify as Indigenous, Inuit, or Métis, and non-Indigenous household members age 55 and older.

After September 1, 2022, individuals aged 5 years and older who have not received a booster dose will receive a booster dose if at least 6 months have passed since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection. is still recommended. Recommendations for other individuals who are not at high risk and have already received boosters after September 1, 2022 will be available closer to Fall 2023.

Appointments can be booked through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the State Vaccine Contact Center (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900 (Deaf, Deaf, Speech-impaired TTY: 1-866- 797-0007). PVCC can provide assistance in over 300 languages ​​and can be booked by parents and caregivers for their children and dependents. Eligible individuals can also book directly through departments of public health, Aboriginal-led immunization clinics, participating health care providers, and participating pharmacies using their own booking system.