Enobrituzumab appears safe and effective in high-risk prostate cancer

Enobrituzumab is a novel B7-H3 targeted immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with high-risk prostate cancer.1,2 The survey results are natural medicine. Patients received six weekly infusions of enobrituzumab prior to surgery. His median follow-up was 30 months. “Enobrituzumab appears to be safe and appears to activate the immune system in a way that involves both T cells and myeloid cells. Combining this therapy with curative local therapies such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation therapy may allow the drug to potentially kill micrometastatic disease hiding elsewhere. is opened in the body, thus preventing a significant number of men from experiencing recurrent disease.This could be a paradigm shift in prostate cancer,” says Eugene Shenderov, MD. , PhD said in a news release about the findings.2 Shendeloff is an assistant professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins Medical School in Baltimore, Maryland. The single-arm Phase 2 trial enrolled 32 men with high-risk or very-high-risk prostate cancer scheduled for prostatectomy. In total, 47% of his patients had prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels above 10 ng/mL at diagnosis, and 50% had Gleason grade group 5 disease. Patients received six weekly infusions of enobrituzumab prior to surgery. His median follow-up was 30 months. The primary endpoints of this study were safety and undetectable PSA levels (PSA 0 ) 12 months after surgery. A 12-month follow-up finding was that the co-primary endpoint of PSA was 0 Rates were achieved and 21 patients (66%) had no evidence of residual disease. After a median follow-up of 30 months, median PSA recurrence-free survival was not reached. The treatment also met safety endpoints, with 6 patients (12%) experiencing grade 3 adverse events (AEs) and no grade 4 adverse events. Common AEs included fatigue (72%), neurological symptoms such as headache, dizziness and paresthesia (44%), and flu- and cold-like symptoms (41%), most tending to be Grade 1 had. All patients were alive in the data. cut off. “The findings are exciting but exploratory and need to be confirmed in larger study cohorts. Further develop multifaceted approaches, including targeting B7-H3 to optimize antitumor activity in prostate cancer and other solid malignancies, as therapeutic strategies are more widely needed For good reason, senior author Emmanuel S. Antonarakis, MD, said in a news release: Antonarakis, Clark Endowed Professor of Medicine and Director of GU Oncology at the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center. A randomized trial is planned to evaluate the clinical activity of enobrituzumab compared to the current standard of care in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer. References 1. Shendeloff E, De Marzo AM, Rotan TL et al. The neoadjuvant enoblituzumab in localized prostate cancer: a single-arm phase 2 trial. Nightwiz. Published online on April 3, 2023. Accessed April 7, 2023. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-023-02284-w 2. New immunotherapeutic agents are safe and show promise in high-risk prostate cancer. news release. Johns Hopkins Med. 6 April 2023. Accessed April 7, 2023.

