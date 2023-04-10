What is it and what are the symptoms?





Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain are gradually damaged over years. About 12,500 people in Scotland have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which is about 1 in 375 adults. Parkinson’s disease is the most rapidly progressing neurological disease in the world. But what are its causes and symptoms? What Causes Parkinson’s Disease? Parkinson’s disease is caused by the loss of nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra. These nerve cells produce a chemical called dopamine. Dopamine acts as a messenger between parts of the brain and the nervous system that controls body movements. When these nerve cells are damaged, dopamine is reduced. This means that the parts of the brain that control movement may not be functioning properly, resulting in slow movement. We still don’t know exactly why people get Parkinson’s disease. Researchers believe it’s a combination of genetic and environmental factors that kill dopamine-producing nerve cells. What are the symptoms? The main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are: Involuntary shaking of certain parts of the body (tremor)

slow moving

stiff muscles. Other symptoms include: loss of sense of smell

sleep problems

problem of balance

memory problem

Depression/anxiety. There is currently no definitive test to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. Who is Affected? Most people with Parkinson’s disease begin to develop symptoms after age 50. Some people with this condition first experience symptoms when they are under the age of 40. Treatment of Parkinson’s disease There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease. However, there are treatments that can help relieve the main symptoms and maintain quality of life. Treatment may not be needed in the early stages of the disease, as symptoms may be mild. Treatment includes: dosage

Physiotherapy and occupational therapy

Brain surgery (in some cases). Where did the name come from? In 1817, a detailed medical treatise on the condition was published by a London physician called James Parkinson. Parkinson’s disease is named after him. His essay, called Essay on Tremor Palsy, acknowledged Parkinson’s disease as an established medical condition. celebrities with parkinson’s disease Many celebrities have been diagnosed. Parkinson’s disease. They include:

