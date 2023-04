Orange County health officials warn of worst mosquito season in years

Orange County health officials have issued a warning to the public as they expect the area to face its worst mosquito season in years. The recent heavy rains have increased the chances of mosquito breeding throughout Southland. Los Angeles County health officials have issued similar warnings. To residents last week. In addition to the increased numbers of annoying insects, they are appearing much earlier than usual. Ken Kay owns and operates Mosquito Joe’s outside of Seal Beach, and although the busy season traditionally starts in May, the demand started pouring in in mid-March this year. “Cypress, it’s already started. This part of Long Beach, it’s already started. Los Alamitos, it’s loaded,” he said. Health officials say the early arrival was largely due to the recent weather, as Southern California has been hit by storm after storm since early 2023. Related: Invasive ‘ankle-biting’ mosquitoes plague people in Southern California After noticing more mosquito larvae than usual this time of year, Orange County vector control officials have already taken action and sprayed local wetlands and wetlands in hopes of reducing their spread. I’m here. Heather Hyland of Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control said: “Like it wasn’t early enough.” They prematurely sprayed traditional areas such as wetlands and parks with the more commonly found Culex pipiens. But just like last year, we’re more concerned with the highly invasive “white-fronted mosquitoes,” aka Aedes mosquitoes, which are known to prefer humans over other mammals and birds. “Mosquito season is really starting to trickle in thanks to this ankle-biting mosquito,” Hyland said. Aedes grow faster and can thrive in very small bodies of water – even up to 1/4 inch in gutters and potted plants. “Eggs can stay alive for years, hatching into larvae when conditions are right,” says the Orange County Vector Control website.Mosquitoes complete their life cycle both indoors and outdoors. Please note that you can Related: New study reveals why some people are ‘mosquito magnets’ Culex pipiens is known to carry infectious diseases such as West Nile virus and encephalitis, while Aedes is known to carry Zika virus, Mayarovirus, and yellow fever. To prevent overgrowth, Orange County Vector Management suggests “promoting effective drainage, controlling vegetation, and reducing backyard breeding sources,” and emptying water containers. . KCAL News Staff



