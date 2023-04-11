World Parkinson’s Day: How to Understand Tremor for Correct Diagnosis





Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that affects millions of people worldwide. The disease is primarily diagnosed in individuals over the age of 60, but can also affect young adults, with approximately 4% of cases occurring in individuals under the age of 50. To raise awareness about nervous system disorders, we responded to Dr. Amit Shankar Singh, Associate Consultant, Neurology, Mohali, Fortis Hospital and Dr Ishu Goyal, Associate Consultant, Neurology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. increase.

What Causes Parkinson’s Disease (PD)? Parkinson’s disease is caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and a lack of dopamine. Dopamine is responsible for several bodily functions, including movement, memory, reward, and motivation. “The loss of dopaminergic neurons in the brain results in a deficiency of dopamine in the basal ganglia. It causes non-motor symptoms such as disability, depression and autonomic dysfunction,” says Dr. Singh. “If it is familial, it may be familial. Such patients generally have a younger age of onset and more severe disease symptoms. You cannot predict whether you will develop the disease. Adverse lifestyle factors such as lack of physical activity, poor diet, and exposure to toxins and certain drugs can hasten the onset and exacerbation of the disease. Parkinson’s disease progresses slowly over the years. “However, the rate of progression varies from patient to patient. Sometimes it worsens very slowly, leaving patients independent for most of their lives, but in other cases it debilitates them within a few years of onset.” In such patients, high doses of medication may be required, resulting in unavoidable side effects, in which case surgical methods can be explored in selected patients. adds Dr. Goyal. What are symptoms? Here are some easily identifiable signs of Parkinson’s disease: · Tremors or tremors in the hands, arms, legs, or face. · Tightness or stiffness in the arms, legs or trunk. -Slow movement. · Impaired balance and coordination. · Changes in speaking and writing. · Depression or anxiety. · Sleeping disorder. · Memory and cognitive problems. Are all involuntary hand movements a sign of Parkinson’s disease? “In neurology, we often come across patients who complain of hand tremors. Tremor or rigidity predominates, but tremor is rarely the only symptom, including essential tremor, physiologic tremor, drug-induced tremor, and spinocerebellar tremor, to name a few. There are many different causes of tremor, including other degenerative disorders such as ataxia.Trembling due to Parkinson’s disease usually starts in one hand and spreads to the other. The tremors may not be due to Parkinson’s disease,” Dr. Goyal says. How to diagnose Parkinson’s disease? There are no specific tests to diagnose Parkinson’s disease, but neurologists look for certain symptoms associated with the disease. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life. What are the treatment options? Regarding treatment options, Dr. Singh said: Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. The mainstay of treatment is drug therapy, which involves medications aimed at increasing dopamine levels in the brain. Levodopa, a dopamine precursor, is the most effective drug for treating Parkinson’s disease. Other drugs such as dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), and anticholinergics may also be used. In addition to pharmacotherapy, non-pharmacological interventions such as physical therapy and deep brain stimulation (DBS) may be used to improve motor symptoms. He also called for “raising awareness so that people living with this disease can get the care and support they need.” How to prevent the onset of Parkinson’s disease? Research suggests that certain toxic chemicals in the form of free radicals accumulate in the brain with aging and exposure to environmental toxins. “This ‘oxidative stress’ can lead to neuronal cell death. Regular aerobic exercise, reduced exposure to toxins such as pesticides, reduced exposure to tobacco, managing stress, getting enough sleep, and eating a healthy diet can help prevent this free radical damage. Regular exercise not only helps maintain muscle strength, balance, endurance and coordination, it also ensures an adequate supply of blood and oxygen to the brain and reduces all forms of oxidative damage. Following a healthy eating pattern is an equally important aspect in preventing Parkinson’s disease. The Mediterranean diet has always been recognized as a model for a balanced diet, consisting of healthy fats such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids along with adequate antioxidants in the form of fruits and berries. These fatty acids appear to be neuroprotective and slow disease progression,” explains Dr. Goyal.

