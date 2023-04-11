



Killeen, Texas — April is National Stress Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to remember that we’re all coping with stress. Perhaps nothing beats military service members and their families. It’s not just soldiers who make the sacrifices, but their families as well. That’s something Jaime Chapman, founder of the Military Spouses Chamber of Commerce, knows all too well. “Being a military family comes with different challenges than being a civilian family,” Chapman said. “First, our military personnel are gone frequently. Spouses aren’t the only ones making daily sacrifices. “Even kids give up something every day,” Chapman said. “Since someone has gone on a mission or training, something as simple as reading with my parents before bed. Their military men serve their country admirably, but they are often tasked with handling everything that keeps the house running. Yes, life in an army family can be a little more stressful than it is for others.The same kind of working for others helps make that stress a little less. “I read books that are lighthearted and not necessarily enthusiastic, and do all sorts of things like that,” said Elizabeth Timmons, director of clinical services for fever at the Texas Behavioral Health Network. of people enjoy cooking, so just indulge in a hobby that is meaningful to you. “Even something as simple as putting your phone down and going for a drive, going for a walk, or enjoying the beauty that nature has to offer can go a long way to relieving some of that stress.” “What I can say is that if you are experiencing high levels of stress, recognizing that number one and number two is to take steps to reduce your stress. That’s especially true for military families. “It’s so important to deal with stress,” Chapman said. “It’s very important to take the time to recharge your battery, even if it’s just five to ten minutes a day.” It’s also important to take time to recognize the positive aspects of your life instead of dwelling on things you can’t control.

