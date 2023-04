TAMPA, FL — Itchy and watery eyes, combined with redness and sore sinuses, are seasonal allergies, and with climate change, people can expect to stay longer this year, new research has found. of Research by the nonprofit Climate Central Looking at data from 1970 to 2022, we found that the “freeze-free” season was, on average, 15 days longer across the United States. In other words, fewer freezing days gives plants more time to grow, flower, and release pollen. “Climate Central analyzed 203 US cities to determine the length of the freeze-free season. So basically, it’s when spring has the last freezing temperature and fall has the first freezing temperature,” Climate Central meteorologist Lauren Casey explained. In Florida, sub-zero temperatures are much shorter than in many parts of the country, which Casey says contributes to more allergens throughout the year, but that’s because the State of the Sun is on the verge of climate change. It does not mean that it is not included in the survey results. “In Tallahassee, the freeze-free period was extended by 27 days, so it took almost a month,” she explained. Climate Central Casey added that more rain means more humidity, which in Florida brings out another common allergen, mold. “Of course, mold can cause many allergies year-round, and the humidity is also dealing with increased precipitation due to climate change,” she said. of National Allergy Service website As of the first week of April, trees were shown to be causing the worst allergies in Tampa Bay. Moderate levels of mold and weeds. We asked Dr. Thomas Casale, an allergist and director of the Allergy Division, and Joy McCann Culverhouse, an immunologist at the Center for Clinical Research at the University of South Florida, for their thoughts on allergies in Tampa Bay. “Our tree seasons are very bad and start earlier than, say, the Midwest,” he said. It may only last a few weeks, but the season tends to be longer because there are different types of oak trees.” Florida’s humidity invites allergens indoors. “Especially… cockroaches, right? Because they’re everywhere and that’s a big problem with dust mites,” Casale said. He said the best thing Floridians can do is keep the humidity in their homes below 50% by keeping windows closed and using air conditioners and dehumidifiers. “Also, shampoo your hair if you’re going to be outdoors for long periods of time, as pollen can stick to your hair and become a serious problem,” Casale advised. Exercise late at night or very early in the morning when pollen counts are very low, as numbers change throughout the day.” And Casey has advice for the future. “Above all, we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and limit further warming of the planet,” she said. click here Learn more about growing seasons and lengths from the USDA here.

