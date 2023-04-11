Should I Take a Probiotic Supplement Daily?









Cory Pellegrino – April 10, 2023 The label promises a range of benefits, including digestive support, reducing gas and bloating, immune system health, and restoring balance in the body.Probiotic supplements have become a staple on drugstore shelves. But should they be a staple in your diet? Experts say you might be better off trusting your intuition. Probiotics are living microorganisms that can provide health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. People consume probiotics from natural sources. fermented food Yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, kombucha, etc. It is also sold in supplement form such as tablets, powders, and gummies. Probiotics work to create balance in the gut to support digestion, the immune system, and overall health.

“There is still controversy about which probiotics can help prevent or treat specific health problems. And you may not actually need a probiotic supplement.” – Diane Riccardi, Clinical Dietitian “Our gut microbiome appears to play a major role in our health,” explains clinical dietitian Diane Riccardi. Moffitt Cancer Center“However, it is still conclusive as to which probiotics may help prevent or treat specific health problems. It’s well-balanced and you may not really need a probiotic supplement.” Studies have shown that having different types of gut bacteria (known for having a diverse microbiome) is associated with healthier aging.However, a recent report Washington Post Several studies have shown that taking probiotic supplements for general health or as a balance to antibiotics can reduce microbial diversity in the gut. . “Each person has a unique microbial community, so even high-quality probiotic supplements can have different effects on different people. It can keep out the wrong microbes. Microbiome imbalance can lead to serious health problems. “Accumulating evidence supports a role for the gut microbiome in several chronic diseases and across the cancer continuum in both prevention and support of cancer therapy,” said Riccardi. “Because the composition of these microbes is highly variable, microbiome imbalances can lead to disease, including cancer, at sites both in and out of the gut.”



Doratha A. Byrd, Ph.D., Cancer Epidemiology Program

Researcher Moffitt Dr. Dratha A. Byrd, investigating the role of the gut microbiota in cancer development and response to therapy.Bard, Assistant Member cancer epidemiology program, studying whether the gut microbiota is associated with tumor recurrence and survival in patients with colorectal cancer. She also has ongoing research into the gut microbiome and its metabolites and their association with colorectal cancer risk. “We hope that these studies will support our understanding of how to target the gut microbiome to reduce cancer risk and improve cancer outcomes,” Byrd said. Researchers are also studying how probiotics play a role in cancer care and prevention. It has been shown that it can improve the intestinal environment by suppressing and reducing the metabolism of cancer-causing substances. The best way to maintain a healthy gut microbiome is to consume a combination of foods rich in probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols. probiotic food – These include fermented foods such as dairy (yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, aged cheese), soy products (miso and tempeh), tea (kombucha), and vegetables (sauerkraut and kimchi). Look for product labels that indicate the food contains “live” or “vigorous cultures.”

– These include fermented foods such as dairy (yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, aged cheese), soy products (miso and tempeh), tea (kombucha), and vegetables (sauerkraut and kimchi). Look for product labels that indicate the food contains “live” or “vigorous cultures.” prebiotic food – Foods containing fiber are rich in prebiotics that promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut. These include vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains.

– Foods containing fiber are rich in prebiotics that promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut. These include vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains. Foods rich in polyphenols – Colorful plants get their energy from antioxidants called polyphenols, which act like rocket fuel for the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Drinks included. “Balance is best achieved by consuming probiotics through whole foods that provide other essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that cannot be obtained from supplements alone,” said Riccardi. “Essentially, every time you eat, you’re not just feeding your body, you’re actually feeding your microbiome. Probiotic Supplement Tips If you are thinking of adding a probiotic supplement to your diet, talk to your healthcare provider first, especially if you have a serious health condition.

If you’ve been prescribed a probiotic supplement, choose a blend of multiple strains or choose a product that contains specific strains that have been clinically tested to improve your health.

Because most supplements contain a limited number of bacterial strains and the Food and Drug Administration loosely regulates supplement claims and labeling, potency at time of purchase is not guaranteed. Please check carefully and follow the storage instructions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moffitt.org/endeavor/archive/should-you-be-taking-a-daily-probiotic-supplement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related