Colombia: Dengue activity reported nationwide through April/update 1





Through April, Colombia reported dengue activity nationwide. Barranquilla is the most affected. Avoid mosquito bites. event Health officials are reporting increased dengue activity nationwide, with an additional 11,322 suspected cases reported from 19 February to 2 April, for a total of 25,000 by 2023. 12,461 confirmed cases of suspected cases. This means that in a similar period in 2022 he reported 13,072 cases. Barranquilla (1,686 cases) was the most affected sector, followed by Villavicencio (1,405 cases), Cartagena (1,072 cases), Cali (1,013 cases), and Soledad (775 cases). The Colombian National Institutes of Health emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures to reduce mosquito presence in affected sectors and providing information relevant to disease identification to improve surveillance activities. This represents the most complete information available as of April 11th. context Dengue fever is a year-round national threat in Colombia, but infections are usually highest during the rainy season and immediately thereafter from May to November. Colombia reported approximately 69,497 dengue cases nationwide in 2022, 53,334 in 2021, and 78,979 in 2020. A dengue vaccine is available in some countries. It is only recommended in countries with a history of dengue infection and high dengue burden. Dengue fever is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms of dengue include sudden fever and at least one of the following: severe headache, severe pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, rash, easy bruising, and/or bleeding from the nose or gums. included. Symptoms usually appear 5-7 days after being bitten, but can develop up to 10 days after exposure. Dengue fever can progress to a more serious form known as dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). DHF can be fatal if not recognized and treated promptly. advice If you have had dengue fever before, talk to your doctor about vaccinations. Avoid mosquito bites and remove stagnant water to reduce the number of mosquito bites. Seek medical attention if symptoms develop within two weeks of being in an infected area. Do not use aspirin or ibuprofen products if you suspect dengue fever. These can exacerbate the bleeding tendency associated with the disease.

