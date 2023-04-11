Health
Hypertension is a potentially preventable condition
Mark A. Mahoney
Hypertension, also known as hypertension, is a common condition that can lead to serious complications if left untreated. These complications include stroke, heart failure, heart attack, and kidney damage. Worldwide, hypertension contributes to cardiovascular death more than anything else.
Nearly half (47%, or 116 million) of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, with systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg, or taking high blood pressure medications .
definition of blood pressure
Blood pressure is the force with which blood pushes against the walls of arteries as the heart pumps it. Arteries are tubes that carry blood away from the heart. Each time the heart beats, blood is pumped through the arteries to the rest of the body.
What is Hypertension?
Hypertension is the medical term for high blood pressure. Because high blood pressure is usually asymptomatic, it is sometimes called the “silent killer.” The only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to get tested.
Blood pressure measurement and meaning of numbers
Blood pressure is measured in two numbers. The first number is the arterial pressure when the heart beats. The second number is the arterial pressure when the heart relaxes between beats. You can compare your blood pressure with:
- Normal blood pressure is less than 120/80 (referred to as “120 less than 80”)
- High blood pressure is above 130/80
risk factors for hypertension
The risk of developing high blood pressure increases with age. You are also at increased risk of high blood pressure if you:
- i am african american
- being overweight or obese
- have high blood pressure during current or previous pregnancies
- not getting enough exercise
- too much alcohol
- smoke
- not eating a healthy diet have kidney failure, diabetes, or some form of heart disease
blood pressure check
A qualified medical professional (traditional method) places the cuff around the upper arm, inflates until the cuff feels tight, and then slowly removes it.
If a blood pressure test shows high blood pressure, consult a qualified health care professional for recommendations. Your blood pressure can go up and down, so it’s a good idea to check it often.
You can also check your blood pressure at many malls, pharmacies and grocery stores with blood pressure monitors. Purchasing a home blood pressure monitor is also an option, if possible. Check with a qualified health care professional if tests show high blood pressure or if it is elevated.
Diet and physical activity recommendations
Eat healthier by consuming less sodium (salt), which helps lower blood pressure.Also check here when shopping nutrition information About the daily value (DV) of sodium. Choose foods with a DV of 5% or less. Foods with a DV of 20% or more are high in sodium.
Eating foods high in potassium also helps lower blood pressure. Good sources of potassium include potatoes, spinach, bananas, beans, and yogurt.
Check below for some great resources for creating healthier meals using the DASH Meal Plan (Diet to Stop High Blood Pressure). hlbi.nih.gov.
Both a healthier diet and physical activity can help control weight (and blood pressure). If you are overweight or obese, losing weight can lower your risk of high blood pressure.
Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Aim for 150 minutes per week of moderate activity such as:
- brisk walking
- dancing
- Riding on motorcycle
- swimming
- aerobics
If you have any questions or concerns, please check with a qualified healthcare professional before engaging in these (or similar) types of activities.
Check out the following links for basic tips on how to be more active. health.gov.
Thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for much of the information provided in this column.
By being aware of your blood pressure and taking steps to maintain a healthy number, as well as addressing the risk of lowering your blood pressure through proactive measures, you can promote a healthier lifestyle and improve your quality of life. can be improved.
some additional resources
Print or write down the questions below and ask a blood pressure doctor from the National Library of Medicine. medlineplus.gov.
For action steps for dealing with high blood pressure, please visit the following links: health.gov.
Hypertension educational materials and fact sheets are available from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI, part of the National Institutes of Health). nhlbi.nih.gov.
Mark A. Mahoney, Ph.D. has been a registered dietitian/nutritionist for over 35 years and has completed graduate studies in nutrition and public health at Columbia University.
