UK sees health workers strike over wages





LONDON — Tens of thousands of doctors across Britain quit their jobs on Tuesday in what has been described as the most devastating four-day strike in the history of the British public health service. The strike by junior doctors who form the backbone of the National Health Service’s hospitals and clinics is expected to last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Junior doctors in the first years of their careers make up almost half of all doctors in the NHS. A medical services boss says he will have as many as 350,000 scheduled surgeries and appointments canceled during the strike. Senior doctors and other medical personnel had to be recruited to cover ambulance, critical care, and obstetric services. NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said the strike “will be a period of the most devastating strike action we have seen this winter. Perhaps one of the most devastating acts in the history of the NHS.” It will be time,” he said. The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, is calling for a 35% wage increase to make up for years of sub-inflationary rises. According to the union, newly qualified health workers are paid just £14.09 ($17) an hour. The UK minimum wage is just over £10 an hour, but salaries rise rapidly after his first year. Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chair of the union’s Young Physicians Committee, said the strike could be stopped if Health Secretary Steve Berkley made a “credible offer” on salaries. The government has said it would be willing to negotiate if the strikes were called off, but said 35% of demand was out of reach. A wave of strikes disrupted British life for months as workers demanded higher wages to cope with skyrocketing inflation that reached 10.4% in February. Nurses, ambulance drivers, teachers, border guards, motor vehicle inspectors, bus drivers and postal workers are all quitting their jobs demanding higher wages. Wages, especially in the public sector, have fallen substantially over the past decade, according to trade unions, and a cost-of-living crisis caused by skyrocketing food and energy prices has left many workers struggling to pay their bills.

