Train your mind for effective sleep with these steps





Sleep is essential throughout someone’s life to maintain overall health and well-being. How good or bad you sleep and what happens while you’re asleep affects how you feel when you’re fully awake. Your body works during sleep to promote healthy brain function and physical fitness. Sleep also helps children and adolescents grow and develop. Inadequate sleep can increase your risk of chronic health problems over time.It can also affect how you think, react, behave, understand and relate to others. there is. Our body clock works not only during sleep, but also when we are awake during the day. Circadian rhythm refers to this his 24-hour sleep-wake cycle. The body clock is housed in the hypothalamus, a region of the brain. It responds to external cues that tell the body that it’s actually time to go to bed. Circadian rhythm disruption can occur as a result of the following factors: work in shifts

all night

tired of travel

cross time zone travel Effects of sleep on vital organs Circulatory system: Falling asleep into non-REM sleep or non-rapid eye movement sleep lowers blood pressure and heart rate. During this stage, the parasympathetic nervous system controls the body during sleep, and the heart does not work as hard as it does when awake. The sympathetic nervous system is activated during the REM sleep phase, leading to an increase in heart rate and heart rate when you are awake, or when you are fully awake and relaxed. blood pressure to normal level.Rapid increases in blood pressure and heart rate on awakening are often associated with angina, chest pain and heart attackPeople who sleep poorly or wake up frequently during the night may be at increased risk of coronary artery disease and stroke. hormone: Sleep also affects hormones. At different times of the day, the body produces different hormones. This may be related to sleep habits and circadian clocks. The body also produces wakefulness-stimulating hormones such as cortisol in the morning, which also help wake you up. Many hormones have their circadian cycles that change over time. In children, hormones that tell the glands to release testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone are produced in pulses at night and swell during puberty. metabolism: The circadian clock influences how the human body processes fat, including liver and muscle fat. For example, the circadian clock ensures that the liver is ready to help digest fat at the right time. Eating at unexpected times can cause your body to react differently to fat. Not getting quality sleep can increase the levels of hormones that control hunger, such as leptin and ghrelin, in the body. decreased ability to respond to insulin; increased cravings for food, especially fatty, sweet, and salty foods; decreased physical activity and metabolic syndrome. Respiratory: During sleep, a person breathes less frequently and deeply, and therefore breathes less oxygen.These can be a problem for people who suffer from asthma and asthma Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). In general, asthma symptoms are usually worse in the early morning. Similarly, breathing problems in people with lung diseases such as COPD can be exacerbated during sleep. immune system: Sleep also affects different parts of your immune system, making you more active at different times of the day. Certain types of immune cells are more active when a person is asleep. As a result, people who don’t get enough sleep may be more susceptible to colds and other infections. Steps to Improve Sleep Patterns Luckily, there are steps you can take to improve your sleep habits and reset your circadian rhythm. 1. Taking time to relax may help you sleep better become anxious or emphasized, the body produces more cortisol, the stress hormone. The higher someone’s cortisol levels, the more alert they are. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine can help reduce stress and its negative effects on sleep. Focus on relaxing activities like yoga, stretching, meditation, journaling, deep breathing, and drink caffeine-free teas. 2. sync with light Planning your light exposure is one of the most effective ways to improve your sleep schedule. Exposure to light reduces the brain’s production of the sleep hormone melatonin. This keeps us awake and alert. Darkness signals the brain to produce more melatonin. In the morning, the light will wake you up. Consider opening the drapes, taking a walk, or sitting on the porch. Prepare for sleep at night by turning off or dimming bright lights. You should also avoid glowing electronic screens such as computers, smartphones, and televisions, as they can stimulate your brain for hours. 3. Regular exercise is one way to reset your body clock Biological clocks are associated with most tissues, including skeletal muscle. As a result, when someone exercises, the muscles respond by adjusting their circadian rhythms. Exercise also improves sleep by increasing melatonin production, and 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise at night may help him sleep better. However, regular exercise will give you the best results. Four. napping should be avoided If your sleep schedule gets out of control at times, avoid napping during the day. Napping makes it harder to fall asleep again at night. Long naps can also cause drowsiness caused by waking from deep sleep. We also recommend taking a nap before 3pm so as not to disturb your night’s sleep. In conclusion, avoid bright lights and heavy meals before bed. Make your sleeping environment as comfortable, quiet and cool as possible. Stay active during the day and avoid naps to improve your sleep cycle. like like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metropolisindia.com/blog/prevention-healthcare/steps-for-effective-sleep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

