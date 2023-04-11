Harmful Effects of CRISPR-Cas9 Addressed Using a ‘Safeguard-sgRNA’ Strategy

CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology is widely used to study genes of interest and to modify disease-related genes. However, the system is associated with adverse effects such as mutations and potential toxicity, and methods to mitigate these undesirable effects are needed to improve the usefulness of CRISPR technology in industry and medicine. Researchers at Kyushu University and Nagoya University School of Medicine have optimized their use of what they call a “safeguard single guide RNA” that greatly reduces the risk of mutations and potentially allows more effective treatments for genetic disorders. developed a novel genome editing method. Much less risk of off-target effects.

“In particular, we believe this technology can make a significant contribution to the medical field,” said Dr. Masaki Kawamata of Kyushu University, lead author and co-corresponding author of the paper published by the team. Nature Biomedical Engineering,title”Optimizing Cas9 activity by adding cytosine extensions to single guide RNAThey concluded that “safeguard sgRNA strategies may improve the safety and applicability of genome editing.”

CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing has revolutionized the food and pharmaceutical industry. This method introduces Cas9 nuclease (an enzyme that cuts DNA) into the cell and uses synthetic guide RNA (gRNA) to direct the enzyme to where it is needed. The ability to cut the genome in this way allows scientists to delete unwanted genes and add new (functional) genes easily and quickly. And, as the authors wrote, “precise regulation of Cas9 activity is essential for safe and efficient editing.”

However, one of the drawbacks of genome editing is the growing concern about off-target effects and the occurrence of mutations. These problems may be caused by enzymes targeting genomic sites with sequence similarity to the target site. Similarly, changes in genes can lead to mutations at the chromosomal level. “…In addition to well-known off-target effects, recent studies have documented several general adverse effects of the canonical CRISPR-Cas9 system in mammalian cells. “There is significant p53 activation, cytotoxicity with severe DNA damage, and large on-target genomic deletions. Chromosomal rearrangements,” the team said. Safety issues have hampered clinical trials of gene therapy for cancer, and deaths in patients being treated for muscular dystrophy were previously reported.

“Given the current potent activity of CRISPR-Cas9 and its frequent side effects, controlled inhibition of its activity would be a direct and powerful approach to improve its safety,” said the researchers. further said. Various approaches have already been reported, they continued. “To this end, various options (e.g., anti-Cas9 proteins, small molecule inhibitors, oligonucleotides) have been demonstrated to limit Cas9 activity.”

Kawamata, together with co-lead author Hiroshi Suzuki, Ph.D., Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, hypothesizes that current editing protocols using Cas9 cause excessive DNA breaks, resulting in several mutational effects. I put it up. To test their hypothesis, the researchers constructed a system called the allele-specific indel monitor system (AIMS) in mouse cells to assess the activity of his Cas9 on each chromosome individually. “To determine the feasibility of a Cas9 inhibition approach, it is important to accurately determine the relationship between Cas9 activity strength, allele composition for editing, adverse effects, and editing outcomes,” they wrote. I’m here. “…we have developed a convenient and precise system for visualizing genome editing dynamics involving large genomic deletions of each allele at the single-cell level in living cells. The Specific Indel Monitoring System (AIMS) enables rapid, real-time quantification of different editing patterns of allele pairs in large numbers of clones without sequence analysis.

The results of their tests using the AIMS technique showed that the commonly used CRISPR-Cas9 technique was associated with very high editing activity. They found that this high activity was causing unwanted adverse effects, so they sought ways to modify gRNAs as an approach to reduce the activity of the Cas9 enzyme. They found that an extra cytosine extension to the 5′ end of gRNAs is effective as an overactive ‘protection’ and allows control of DNA cleavage. They called this fine-tuning system “safeguard gRNA” ([C]gRNA)”.

Their results were astonishing. Experiments show that using the new technique reduces off-target effects and cytotoxicity, increases the efficiency of selective editing of single alleles, and reduces homology, the most commonly used mechanism of DNA duplexes. It was shown to improve the efficiency of directed repair (HDR). Damage repaired and enhanced.

To test the effectiveness of their approach in a medically relevant setting, the scientists investigated a rare disease called fibrodysplasia progressive ossification. We were able to create the same genetic mutations that cause disease in humans. We were able to accurately repair damage down to a single nucleotide. This indicated that their technique could represent a safe and efficient approach for gene therapy. enhanced homology-directed repair while preserving allele editing,” they explained. “Longer extensions further reduce on-target activity, but improve the specificity and precision of single-allele editing.”

The team also built the first mathematical model of the correlation between different genome editing patterns and Cas9 activity. This allows users to simulate the consequences of genome editing across cell populations. This breakthrough will allow researchers to determine her Cas9 activity that maximizes efficiency, reducing the enormous cost and effort required. “We also developed computational simulations to get a global snapshot of the relationships between gRNA modifications, Cas9 activity, Cas9 specificity, cytotoxicity, and HDR efficiency,” they said.

The results of their study “establish a distinct optimal window of Cas9 activity for a variety of applications, including safe biallelic editing, monoallelic editing, and HDR-based generation and correction of disease-relevant single-nucleotide substitutions.” p53 activation.

“We have established a novel genome-editing platform that can maximize the desired editing efficiency by developing an activity-regulating mechanism,” Suzuki added. [C]gRNA with appropriate Cas9 activity. Furthermore, we found that the ‘safeguard gRNA’ can be applied to various CRISPR tools that require gRNA by modulating the gRNA’s activity, such as tools that use Cas12a with different DNA cleavage mechanisms. In techniques that use Cas9 to activate or repress genes of interest, such as CRISPR activation and CRISPR interference, excessive induction or repression of gene expression can be futile and even harmful to cells.control of expression levels by [C]gRNA is an important technology that can be used for a variety of applications, including the delivery of precision gene therapy. ” In their paper, the authors conclude: [C] Extensions are useful and secure tools. “

The group is currently working on a start-up business plan to popularize the new genome editing platform. “Currently, we are evaluating the efficacy and safety of treatment for specific target diseases through cell and animal experiments, which is particularly useful in the development of therapeutic drugs and gene therapy methods for rare diseases for which there are no established treatments.” Mr. Kawamata commented.