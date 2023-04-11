Stress Awareness Month 2023 :: North Cumbrian Integrated Care





During Stress Awareness Month, Northern Cumbria clinical psychologist consultants offer advice on how to deal with stress. Dr. Brenda Connolly of the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust emphasizes: Everyone gets stressed at certain times, especially if they’re under pressure.

“A moderate amount of stress can make you feel motivated, energized, and help you get things done. However, too much stress, especially chronic stress, can overwhelm you and cause problems. If you feel you have, we encourage you to seek help and we are ready to help you if you need it.” Sadly, stress and declining mental health are among the greatest public health challenges we face as a nation. Unfortunately, many people feel stigmatized that talking openly about stress and mental health issues can lead to more problems. Dr. Connolly added: In reality they cannot be separated. They are two sides of the same coin. There is no health without mental health. Stress can lead to many health problems. From physical problems such as heart disease, insomnia, digestive problems and immune system problems, to more serious mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. Stress Awareness Month has been held every April since 1992 to raise awareness about the causes and treatments of the modern stress epidemic. It’s time to have an open conversation about the effects of stress. Dedicated time to clear the guilt, shame and stigma around mental health. Talk about stress and its effects, and clarify our mental and emotional state with friends, family, colleagues, and professionals. The most important thing you can do when you’re feeling stressed or anxious is to make sure you’re continuing to take care of yourself. Make time to relax when you need it and learn how to say no to requests that are too much for you. How Can You Fight Stress? Talk about stress with friends, family and colleagues.

Identify and challenge unhelpful thoughts – How we think about situations affects how we feel

Break large tasks into smaller, more achievable chunks

Please share your coping mechanisms. It may benefit someone you care about, and in the meantime it may help take your focus off your own agenda.

Be kind to those with stress and anxiety – We will definitely experience stress and anxiety in our lifetimes, so treat others with compassion and empathy.

Take care of yourself – we all need to think more about self-care. Take time out of your day to relax or do something you love. Don’t forget to exercise and eat even when you’re stressed.

