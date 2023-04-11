Safe leadless pacemaker for children with congenital heart disease



Shah reports receiving consulting fees from Medtronic. Other authors do not report relevant financial disclosures.



Important points:

A wireless pacemaker may be a safe and effective short-term option for children who require permanent pacing.

Either the femoral vein approach or the internal jugular vein approach can be used.

children with transplants transcatheter leadless pacemaker Real-world data show experienced implant success, excellent electrical performance, and low levels of major complications during short-term follow-up.

A transcatheter leadless pacemaker (TLP) is a safe and effective option for adults with pacing indications.But exemption of children from clinical trials has created uncertainty Pediatric indications for technologyand questions regarding efficacy and safety, Morley J. Shah, MBBS, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Heart Center and Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, colleagues wrote in the background of the study. A new analysis of registry data from the registry showed a high rate of transplant success in children.





“Leadless pacemakers are an effective option for children because they eliminate several complications associated with traditional pacemakers, such as lead pocket infections, venous occlusions and lead fractures,” Shah told Healio. “Lead fractures are particularly common in children due to continued body growth and physical activity. and spiritually attractive.”

Registry data shows safety

In a retrospective study, Shah et al. underwent Micra (Medtronic) TLP implants between May 2016 and May 2021 and had at least 1 week of follow-up (mean follow-up time, 9.5 months). . Implantation techniques were left to the discretion of the administering electrophysiologist. Investigators evaluated TLP indications, pacemaker programming, and electrical parameters at the time of implantation, including threshold, impedance, and her R-waves detected. The researchers also considered post-transplant management, including recovery, hospitalization, imaging, rhythm monitoring, and medication.

The survey results are Circulation: arrhythmia and electrophysiology.

The device was successfully implanted in 62 (98%) of 63 enrolled patients with a mean age of 15 years (8 patients ≤8 years old), 32% of patients with congenital heart disease. At the time of TLP implantation, the average patient weight was 55 kg. TLPs were implanted by femoral (n = 55; 87%) and internal jugular (n = 8; 12.6%) venous approaches.

During follow-up, 16% of patients experienced complications. This included 1 cardiac perforation/pericardial effusion, 1 non-obstructive femoral vein thrombosis, and 1 high-threshold TLP retrieval and replacement. There were no deaths, TLP infections, or device embolizations.

According to the researchers, electrical parameters such as capture threshold, R-wave sensing and pacing impedance remained stable.

During follow-up, 24% of patients had 100% ventricular pacing, 34% had less than 1% ventricular pacing, and 42% had between 1% and 50% ventricular pacing, the study found. they paid attention.

“This represents a cohort with a relatively low ventricular pacing load and potentially longer expected battery life,” the researchers wrote. “However, even with a minimal percentage of pacing and a longevity of 8–14.5 years, the Micra TLP is far from meeting the potential lifetime pacing needs of young patients. steps should be strategic.”

Need more pediatric data

Shah, who called the technology “the wave of the future,” said TLP could serve a wider pediatric population.

“Leadless pacemakers are safe and effective in children and can be successfully implanted via the femoral route as well as the internal jugular route. “Commercial leadless pacemakers require 27F introducers that are too large for use in small children,” Shah told Healio. Furthermore, the issue of removability of leadless pacemakers and the need for multiple leadless devices over a child’s lifetime have not yet been fully resolved.This study also identified three major mergers. Attention has also been drawn to the fact that two of the cases occurred in small children (<30 kg), so transplanters should be careful in choosing patient size."

Researchers are now conducting a prospective study using the same data and will follow the enrolled patients for another five years, Shah said.

“Our data provides insight into how leadless pacemakers perform in the right ventricle of small hearts and how industry partners can modify and adapt current technology to meet the often overlooked needs of pediatric patients. I hope to let the leadless pacemaker manufacturer know if it fits.” “Pediatric patients with pacemaker indications need to be paced for decades longer than adult patients, and research is needed to ensure that leadless devices last longer and can be safely removed and replaced. Research is also needed for further miniaturization of the device, improved atrioventricular synchronization algorithms to function at higher atrial rates, and greater integration with other new device technologies.”

