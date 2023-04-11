Pulmonary dysfunction phenotypes in patients with sarcoidosis vary by race and gender

April 11, 2023
4 minute read
April 11, 2023
4 minute read
Disclosure: Sharpe reports support from Pulmonary CRG and a grant from NHLBI. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors. Obi reports that he has received travel support and research equipment and is serving as principal investigator for research conducted by aTyr, Kinevant, and Novartis. She is a consultant to CSL Behringer Pharmaceuticals and Xentria Pharmaceuticals. She serves on the Sarcoidosis Scientific Advisory Board Foundation and the Clinical Advisory Board for Women of Color.
Sarcoidosis patients of different races and genders had different frequencies of pulmonary dysfunction phenotypes, according to the results of a study published in . Chronicles of the American Thoracic Society.
Michelle Whitfield sharp
“Significant health disparities exist in sarcoidosis.” Michelle Whitfield Sharp, MD, MHS, Co-director of the sarcoidosis program at Johns Hopkins University and assistant professor of medicine told Healio. We also found significant differences in functional severity, with blacks having significantly worse lung function than whites.More work is needed to address the health disparities in sarcoidosis.”
In a retrospective cohort study, Sharp and colleagues analyzed 602 patients (median age, 51 years, 64% female, 57% black). sarcoidosis We describe the occurrence of different lung function phenotypes from tertiary referral centers between 2005 and 2015 and determine whether phenotypes differ significantly by race or gender.
Researchers evaluated pulmonary function test (PFT) data such as FEV.1the lung FVC and diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO), and demographic data.
To account for the different phenotypes of sarcoidosis patients, researchers classified them into four categories based on pulmonary dysfunction: limited (FVC < lower limit of normal [LLN] and FEV1/FVC LLN), Obstacles (FEV1/FVC < LLN), combined limits and impairments (FVC < LLN and FEV1/FVC < LLN) and lone gas transfer defects (DLCO < LLN, no restrictive or obstructive defects). In addition, FEV was calculated using the formula from the Global Lung Function Initiative.1FVC and DLCO percent forecast.
In addition, researchers performed chi-square analysis and multiple linear regression to assess how phenotypes differed by race, sex, disease duration, and tobacco use.
Researchers found 562 (93%) patients had lung involvement, 56% of whom had abnormal lung function.
All defined phenotypes of pulmonary dysfunction were found in the cohort, but in variable proportions. The most common phenotypes were restriction (47%) followed by obstruction (22%), combined restriction and obstruction (16%), and decreased DL alone.CO (15%).
“It’s important to know that sarcoidosis is not just a restrictive lung disease,” Sharpe told Healio. “Clinicians should be aware of the different pulmonary function phenotypes in sarcoidosis and consider evaluating patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis beyond pulmonary spirometry.”
Regarding the prevalence of phenotypes by race, the researchers found that in 66% the majority of white patients did not show lung damage, whereas this was seen in only 26% of black patients. Patients had the highest prevalence of the restrictive phenotype (41%), but not Caucasian patients (9%).
Furthermore, white patients had more obstructive phenotypes than black patients (17% vs. 9%).
Gender also showed differences in phenotypic frequencies. For example, the obstructive phenotype occurred in more males than females (19% vs. 9%; P. = .001). Furthermore, the restrictive phenotype was more common in females than in males (30% vs 21%; P. = .031).
Researchers also found phenotypic differences between disease duration and smoking.Comparison with restrained/occluded/isolated DLCO Patients with combined phenotypes, restrictive and obstructive phenotypes, had the greatest disease duration (median, 10 years; P. = .037) and DL alone decreased alongsideCOthe number of current smokers increased.
When evaluating percent predictive measures of lung function, researchers observed lower lung function in black patients than in white patients and in women than in men.
For black patients, this result persisted for all phenotypes but none combined. In women, this result was observed in the restrictive and obstructive phenotypes, whereas decreased lung function was observed in men in the combined phenotype, according to the researchers.
After adjusting for gender, tobacco use, disease duration, and organ involvement in the regression model, the researchers further found that in the predicted FVC percent (–16.39; 95% CI, –19.49 to –13.29), black patients had We found that lung function was lower than in Caucasian patients. FEV1 Percent predicted (–13.41; 95% CI, –16.77 to –10.04) and DLCO % predicted (–16.2; 95% CI, –19.8 to –12.6).
Females had greater DL in this adjusted modelCO percent predicted (4.45; 95% CI, 0.89–8; P. = .014) than men.
“Clinical trials and prospective studies of pulmonary sarcoidosis should keep the pulmonary function phenotype in mind,” Sharp told Healio. raises the question of whether it is appropriate to use percent predicted FVC as the sole primary outcome measure of lung function.”
This study by Sharp and colleagues adds important findings related to sarcoidosis and its various phenotypes. Specifically, the restrictive phenotype that researchers wrote historically associated with sarcoidosis occurred only in 47% of patients with abnormal lung function. We are calling for a re-evaluation of the instruments used in the study. please N.no band, MD, MPH, MSc, Assistant Professor, East Carolina University School of Medicine.
“While FVC is certainly an important clinical endpoint that should be included in clinical trials, Sharp and colleagues’ findings reinforce that it is not representative of all (or most) patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. (irrespective of the radiographic pattern).It is the sole criterion or focal point that determines the success or failure of an intervention,” wrote Obi. “Indeed, these data suggest that he continues to focus on FVC as the sole or most important primary endpoint in the clinical trials he evaluates. Treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis Potentially effective drugs/interventions may be misclassified as ineffective for the majority of patients in whom an overt change in FVC may not be realizable due to their disease phenotype. ”
Michelle Sharp, MD, MHS, can be reached by msharp5@jhmi.edu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pulmonology/20230411/phenotypes-of-lung-function-impairment-in-patients-with-sarcoidosis-vary-by-race-sex
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com