For allergy and asthma sufferers, climate change means worse symptoms and worse seasons





Newswise — Arlington Heights, IL (April 11, 2023) – If you suffer from asthma or nasal allergies, you’ve probably noticed that pollen season is exacerbating and negatively impacting your symptoms. It began earlier than decades and has been going on for a long time, warns. Climate change during this period contributes to this phenomenon, including higher temperatures, longer growing seasons, and lower air quality. As a result, people with allergies and asthma, and their healthcare providers, should adjust their management plans accordingly. new research A study by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture shows that “the pollen season will start 20 days earlier than in 1990 and will be 10 days longer, with a 21% increase in pollen abundance.” “It’s a very simple equation,” says Kathleen May, an allergist and president of ACAAI. “More pollen means more days suffering from asthma and allergy symptoms. As allergists, we see our patients sneezing, wheezing and dripping, but we have the tools to help.” May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, and it’s time to put asthma and allergy in the spotlight with the latest news and important developments. Many people don’t know that allergists are experts in treating asthma and that nasal allergies and asthma are closely related. An allergist is a specialist who helps control the symptoms of asthma. If you have a pollen allergy and breathe pollen-rich air, you may experience the following symptoms: sneeze

Nasal congestion

snot

Watery eye

itchy throat and eyes

Wheezing Pollen can also make asthma symptoms worse, such as increased coughing and wheezing. Allergists recommend avoiding pollen if you have an allergic reaction. People with severe pollen allergies have two options for immunotherapy. Allergy injections help reduce the body’s sensitivity to pollen.

Tablets that dissolve under the tongue are now available by prescription for people who suffer from grass or ragweed allergies.These medications should be started 12 weeks before symptoms are expected to begin. . Nasal allergies and asthma are related and many people suffer from both. Allergic asthma – where allergies trigger asthma symptoms – is the most common type of asthma. Studies have shown that the frequency of nasal allergies in children who also have asthma can be as high as 80%. Recent studies also show that about 75% of adults aged 20-40 with asthma have at least one allergy. “Many people don’t realize that the same things that cause seasonal ‘hay fever’ symptoms, such as pollen, dust mites, mold, and pet dander, can also cause asthma symptoms.” “If you have allergies and are wheezing and coughing, an allergist can determine if you also have asthma. Allergists are experts in treating asthma and can address both conditions,” says Dr. May. A treatment plan can be developed to help you. For more information on asthma and allergy treatment, and to find an allergist in your area, visit: AllergyAndAsthmalief.org About ACAAI ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists, immunologists and related health care professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The university fosters a culture of collaboration among its members and collaboration with other members toward common goals of patient care. , education, advocacy, research. ACAAI Allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide the best possible outcomes for patients. For more information and remedies, please visit: Allergy and Asthma Relief.orgPlease join us Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and twitter.

