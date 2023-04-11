Health
Four different autism subtypes identified in brain studies
A study by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine found that people with autism spectrum disorders can be classified into four different subtypes based on their brain activity and behavior.
of studyPublished March 9 in Nature Neuroscience. They confirmed that his four subgroups of autism could be replicated in another dataset, showing that differences in regional gene expression and protein-protein interactions explain differences in brain and behavior. .
“As with many neuropsychiatric diagnoses, individuals with autism spectrum disorders experience a wide variety of difficulties with social interactions, communication, and repetitive behaviors. We believe there are probably many types of autism spectrum disorders that require treatment, but there is no consensus on how to define them,” said the co-lead author. AS Dr. Connor Liston, associate professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine. “Our research sheds light on new approaches to discover subtypes of autism, which may one day lead to new approaches for diagnosis and treatment.”
A previous study published by Liston and colleagues in Nature Medicine in 2017 used similar machine learning techniques to identify four biologically distinct subtypes of depression.
“By classifying people with depression into appropriate groups, we can assign them the most appropriate treatments,” said the first author. Dr. Amanda BookPostdoctoral Fellow in Neuroscience in Psychiatry, Weill Cornell Medicine.
Based on that success, the team set out to determine whether similar subgroups exist among individuals with autism and whether different genetic pathways underlie them. , explained that autism is a highly heritable condition, linked to hundreds of genes, which present with diverse symptoms and limited treatment options. To do so, Buch pioneered new analyzes to integrate neuroimaging data with gene expression data and proteomics, introduced them into the lab, and explored how risk variants interact in subgroups of autism. It allowed us to test and develop hypotheses about
“One of the obstacles to developing therapeutics for autism is that the diagnostic criteria are broad and therefore not applicable to large, phenotypically diverse groups of people with different underlying biological mechanisms. to be done,” said Buch. “It is important to understand and target this biodiversity in order to individualize treatment for people with autism. It is difficult to identify an effective treatment.”
Until recently, Buch pointed out, there was not a large enough collection of functional magnetic resonance imaging data for autistic patients to conduct large-scale machine learning studies. However, the large datasets created and shared by Adrianadi, Dr. Martino, and other colleagues across the country, research director of the Child’s Mind Her Institute’s Center for Autism, are not sufficient for research. provided a large dataset.
“New methods of machine learning that can process thousands of genes, differences in brain activity, and multiple behavioral variations made this study possible,” said the co-lead authors. Dr. Logan Grossenickis a pioneer in machine learning techniques used for biological subtyping in research on autism and depression and is an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience in Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine.
These advances allowed the team to identify four clinically distinct groups of people with autism. Two of the groups had above average verbal intelligence. One group also had significant deficits in social communication, but less repetitive behavior, while the other group had more repetitive behavior and less social impairment. Connections between parts of the brain that process visual information and help the brain discern the most important incoming information were much more active in the more socially impaired subgroup. It was weaker in the group with positive behavior.
“It was interesting at the brain circuit level that there were similar brain networks associated with both of these subtypes, but the connectivity of these same networks was atypical in the opposite direction,” says Weil. Buch, who holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University School of Medicine, said. He studied science in Liston’s lab and now works in Grossenick’s lab.
Two other groups had severe social impairments and repetitive behaviors, but language abilities on opposite ends of the spectrum. We found completely different brain connectivity patterns in these two subgroups.
To better understand what is driving the differences, the team analyzed gene expression that accounts for the atypical brain connections present in each subgroup, many of which were previously associated with autism. I discovered that They also analyzed network interactions between proteins associated with atypical brain connections and looked for proteins that might act as hubs. One oxytocin was the hub protein for a subgroup of individuals with high social impairment but relatively limited repetitive behaviors. She said it would be interesting to test whether oxytocin therapy is more effective in this subgroup.
“Although subgroups of people with autism can receive effective treatments, the lack of attention to subgroups undermines their effectiveness in larger trials,” Grosenick said. increase.
The team checked the results on a second human dataset and found the same four subgroups. As a final validation of the team’s results, Buch reviewed the biomedical literature she developed that showed other studies independently linked genes associated with autism with the same behavioral traits associated with subgroups. We conducted an unbiased text mining analysis.
The team will next study these subgroups and potential subgroup-targeted therapies in mice. Collaborations with several other research teams with large human datasets are also underway. The team is also working to further refine their machine learning techniques.
“We are trying to make machine learning more cluster-aware,” says Grosenick.
In the meantime, Buch said he received encouraging feedback about their work from people with autism. He said his diagnosis was confusing because his autism was so different from others, but that her data helped explain his experience.
“Having been diagnosed with a subtype of autism may have helped him,” Buch said.
Bridget Kuehn is a freelance writer for Weill Cornell Medicine.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2023/04/four-different-autism-subtypes-identified-brain-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- What are the symptoms of Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungus that has spread to 28 states?
- Toshakhana case: Lahore court to hear Imran Khan’s plea on Wednesday
- Xi Jinping against Taiwan: a blockade, a video and a dilemma
- Watch out for surge in travelers when returning from Eid: Jokowi
- High Series Ratings for Death Episode – The Hollywood Reporter
- Blue Devil Women’s Tennis jumps to No. 3 nationally
- Prada’s $3,650 dress mocked for looking like the ‘Travelodge towel’
- Will Google lay off more employees soon? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said
- Cancer, heart vaccines could be ready by 2030, says Moderna
- A volcano erupted in the far east of Russia, followed by an earthquake
- Turkey discovers natural gas worth over $500 billion in the Black Sea
- Automakers face tests to meet U.S. EV target