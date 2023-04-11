



In the last few weeks, you’ve probably noticed a nasty film of yellow-green tree pollen all over your car and patio furniture. All the misery caused by sexual allergies. It’s been a particularly tough spring for allergy sufferers, with high tree pollen levels. Airborne tree pollen will gradually subside over the next few weeks as most of the trees in northern Texas are nearing full bloom. This is welcome news for many. As we head into May, tree pollen drops dramatically. In fact, June, July, and August are the months with the least pollen activity in North Texas. However, you’re not completely out of the woods during the summer months, and the focus shifts to grass pollen. And in the fall, of course, it’s all about ragweed…and winter brings back the dreaded mountain cedar. These seemingly year-round allergies in North Texas cause even more misery for allergy sufferers. Of course, the best way to manage seasonal allergy symptoms is to limit your time outdoors and avoid allergens altogether. . If you can’t limit the amount of time you spend outside, consider over-the-counter medications or a prescription from an allergist. For many people, allergy shots or immunotherapy may also relieve symptoms. So, before the next allergy onslaught hits in the fall, hopefully in the next few months we can enjoy the respite that’s coming. between)!

