More than 1 soda per week can cause serious health problems

Carbonated drinks and their excessive consumption are associated with a wide range of health conditions. Researchers say people should try to drink only one sugary drink a week, after a new study clearly showed a link between high levels of sugar consumption and health conditions. increase.

The authors say that each sugary drink you drink a week increases your chances of suffering from a range of symptoms.

They state that excess sugar intake is “generally more harmful than beneficial to health.”

The authors of the paper also called for further research, as they suggested a link between high sugar intake and cancer.

Academics from China and the United States have conducted a “comprehensive review” of the health effects of sugar intake.

This means that we examined evidence from multiple existing evidence reviews and data from 73 meta-analyses, including a total of 8,601 studies.

An evidence review published in The BMJ suggests that higher sugar intake is associated with 45 health outcomes.

The authors linked sugar intake with diabetes, gout, obesity, hypertension, heart attack, stroke, asthma, tooth decay, depression, early death, and some cancers, including breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. It found that there was a “significant adverse association” between

And when the researchers looked specifically at sugary drinks, they found “moderate” evidence to suggest that people who drank the most sugary drinks were more likely to be overweight than those who drank the least. I got

They found “low-quality evidence” to show that every extra sugar-sweetened beverage you drink each week increases your risk of gout by 4%.

Also, each sugary drink consumed per day was associated with a 17% higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 4% higher risk of death during the follow-up period of the included studies. I was.

On the other hand, the review suggests that for every 25 grams of fructose consumed per day, the risk of pancreatic cancer increases by 22%.

The authors, led by experts from Sichuan University in China, combined these findings with guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Cancer Research Fund, and the National Cancer Institute to reduce added sugar consumption to 1. He said he suggested cutting down to less than 25 grams per day. , about 6 teaspoons per day, and limit consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to less than once per week.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) says adults should eat no more than 30 grams of sugar per day.

It suggests that people should reduce the sugar they consume through their drinks, and advises people to “go for water, low-fat milk or sugar-free, diet or no-sugar drinks” as an alternative.

The NHS website says, ‘If you like fizzy drinks, try unsweetened sugar squash diluted with sparkling water.

The authors of the latest study write:

“This comprehensive review shows that high dietary sugar consumption, especially sugar containing fructose, is detrimentally associated with many health outcomes.

“Changes in sugar intake and body weight (sugar-enriched beverages), ectopic fat accumulation (sugar addition), childhood obesity (sugar-enriched beverages), coronary heart disease (sugar-enriched beverages) and depression (sugar-enriched beverages). beverage) seems to be more reliable than the other results.

“Evidence for an association between sugar intake and cancer is still limited, but more research is needed.

“Reduce consumption of free or added sugars to less than 25 grams per day (approximately 6 teaspoons per day) and sugar-sweetened beverage consumption to less than once per week (approximately 200-355 milliliters per week). We recommend that you limit it.

“There is an urgent need for a combination of broad public health education and policies around the world to change sugar consumption patterns, especially among children and adolescents.”