Health
More than 1 soda per week can cause serious health problems
Carbonated drinks and their excessive consumption are associated with a wide range of health conditions. Researchers say people should try to drink only one sugary drink a week, after a new study clearly showed a link between high levels of sugar consumption and health conditions. increase.
The authors say that each sugary drink you drink a week increases your chances of suffering from a range of symptoms.
They state that excess sugar intake is “generally more harmful than beneficial to health.”
The authors of the paper also called for further research, as they suggested a link between high sugar intake and cancer.
Academics from China and the United States have conducted a “comprehensive review” of the health effects of sugar intake.
This means that we examined evidence from multiple existing evidence reviews and data from 73 meta-analyses, including a total of 8,601 studies.
An evidence review published in The BMJ suggests that higher sugar intake is associated with 45 health outcomes.
The authors linked sugar intake with diabetes, gout, obesity, hypertension, heart attack, stroke, asthma, tooth decay, depression, early death, and some cancers, including breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. It found that there was a “significant adverse association” between
And when the researchers looked specifically at sugary drinks, they found “moderate” evidence to suggest that people who drank the most sugary drinks were more likely to be overweight than those who drank the least. I got
They found “low-quality evidence” to show that every extra sugar-sweetened beverage you drink each week increases your risk of gout by 4%.
Also, each sugary drink consumed per day was associated with a 17% higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 4% higher risk of death during the follow-up period of the included studies. I was.
On the other hand, the review suggests that for every 25 grams of fructose consumed per day, the risk of pancreatic cancer increases by 22%.
The authors, led by experts from Sichuan University in China, combined these findings with guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Cancer Research Fund, and the National Cancer Institute to reduce added sugar consumption to 1. He said he suggested cutting down to less than 25 grams per day. , about 6 teaspoons per day, and limit consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to less than once per week.
The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) says adults should eat no more than 30 grams of sugar per day.
It suggests that people should reduce the sugar they consume through their drinks, and advises people to “go for water, low-fat milk or sugar-free, diet or no-sugar drinks” as an alternative.
The NHS website says, ‘If you like fizzy drinks, try unsweetened sugar squash diluted with sparkling water.
The authors of the latest study write:
“This comprehensive review shows that high dietary sugar consumption, especially sugar containing fructose, is detrimentally associated with many health outcomes.
“Changes in sugar intake and body weight (sugar-enriched beverages), ectopic fat accumulation (sugar addition), childhood obesity (sugar-enriched beverages), coronary heart disease (sugar-enriched beverages) and depression (sugar-enriched beverages). beverage) seems to be more reliable than the other results.
“Evidence for an association between sugar intake and cancer is still limited, but more research is needed.
“Reduce consumption of free or added sugars to less than 25 grams per day (approximately 6 teaspoons per day) and sugar-sweetened beverage consumption to less than once per week (approximately 200-355 milliliters per week). We recommend that you limit it.
“There is an urgent need for a combination of broad public health education and policies around the world to change sugar consumption patterns, especially among children and adolescents.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/life/health/over-1-fizzy-drink-per-week-can-cause-serious-health-conditions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Student team wins national construction management competition | FIU news
- What are the symptoms of Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungus that has spread to 28 states?
- Toshakhana case: Lahore court to hear Imran Khan’s plea on Wednesday
- Xi Jinping against Taiwan: a blockade, a video and a dilemma
- Watch out for surge in travelers when returning from Eid: Jokowi
- High Series Ratings for Death Episode – The Hollywood Reporter
- Blue Devil Women’s Tennis jumps to No. 3 nationally
- Prada’s $3,650 dress mocked for looking like the ‘Travelodge towel’
- Will Google lay off more employees soon? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said
- Cancer, heart vaccines could be ready by 2030, says Moderna
- A volcano erupted in the far east of Russia, followed by an earthquake
- Turkey discovers natural gas worth over $500 billion in the Black Sea