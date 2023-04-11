Tips for Discussing Cognitive Decline with Your Doctor





DAYTON — According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s recent 2023 “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report, more than 6 million people over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 220,000 in Ohio. The accompanying special report, “The Patient’s Journey in the New Era of Treatment,” provides new insights from patients and primary care physicians (PCPs) about current barriers to previous discussions on cognitive concerns. The report shows that too many individuals have memory problems, that doctors are not discussing the problem, missing an important first step towards diagnosis and potential treatment. I’m here. Individuals are hesitant because they believe their experience is related to normal aging rather than to an underlying diagnosable medical condition, according to the report. It indicates that the patient is not proactively asked about the condition and waits until the individual or his/her family brings it to their attention. Annemarie Barnett, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, said: Greater Cincinnati Chapter and Miami Valley Chapter. “Now more than ever, these conversations about memory and other cognitive issues facing individuals are important, and when concerns are raised they need to be addressed quickly.” To help individuals feel more confident and prepared to discuss cognitive issues, the Alzheimer’s Association offers the following three tips for talking to health professionals about memory and cognitive issues. Finding the right doctor: In most cases, your first point of contact for concerns about memory and thinking is your primary care doctor. Ask your doctor how comfortable they are with identifying and diagnosing cognitive problems and if there are circumstances in which they would refer you to a specialist. If is detected, order more advanced tests or refer to a specialist for a more definitive diagnosis. If your doctor doesn’t take your concerns seriously, get a second opinion. Please be prepared. Bring a list of changes in your health, including mood, memory, and behavior. Include a list of past and current medical problems, current prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications, including vitamins and supplements. Please be prepared. Get informed: When you talk to your doctor, be sure to ask what tests will be done, what tests will be performed, how long each test will take, and when the results will be available. Dayna Ritchey, Program Director of Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters, said: “These conversations with doctors will facilitate early detection and diagnosis, and not just treatment, but emotional and social benefits, access to clinical trials, and more time for individuals and families to plan for the future.” It is also important to note that some forms of cognitive decline are treatable.” According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures,” 493,000 caregivers care for 220,000 Alzheimer’s patients aged 65 and older in Ohio. Ohio’s Alzheimer’s disease count is expected to rise to 225,000 by 2025. If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 for a care consultation with a social worker who can connect you to helpful local resources. You can make a reservation.

